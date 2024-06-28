Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 To Officially Launch On July 17, Teased

Royal Enfield is expected to introduce the Guerrilla 450 in India either next month or in early July; will be powered by the 452 cc liquid-cooled engine found in the latest Himalayan

Royal Enfield has been rigorously testing its upcoming neo-retro naked roadster in India. Sid Lal has now confirmed on his Instagram post that the model will be named the “Guerrilla” and also teased the new motorcycle and we will be riding it in Spain next month. It will be positioned as a more premium and powerful alternative to the entry-level Hunter 350.

It will share several components and mechanical parts with the latest Himalayan 450. The Guerrilla will feature a conventional telescopic fork setup with black fork gaiters, rather than upside-down forks. This choice suggests that Royal Enfield aims to price the Guerrilla 450 competitively, potentially making it more affordable than its main rival, the Triumph Speed 400.

Despite the cost-effective suspension setup, the Guerrilla 450 is expected to maintain the same performance figures as the Himalayan 450. The Royal Enfield Guerrilla will be launched on July 17 and it could be priced highly competitively at around Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). While it will share its platform with the Himalayan 450, it will incorporate several distinct features to establish itself as a roadster.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will come with 17-inch black alloy wheels and an offset monoshock for the rear suspension. The telescopic front forks will have reduced travel, and the overall wheelbase will be shorter. It will be equipped with disc brakes at the front and rear, complemented by a dual-channel ABS unit.

The motorcycle will derive power from a 452 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder DOHC engine which kicks out a maximum output of 40.02 PS at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm as in the Himalayan. It will be connected to a six-speed transmission and will feature a slipper and assist clutch as standard.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will be equipped with a side-mounted exhaust unit, split seats, ride modes, ride-by-wire throttle, circular mirrors, LED lighting all around, a floating circular TFT cluster, a wide handlebar, slightly rearward set footpegs, etc. It looks to be designed to offer good touring capabilities while being lighter than the Himalayan, with road-tuned suspension. Rest assured, it will boast punchy low and mid-range performance.