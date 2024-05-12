Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 To Likely Launch Next Month In India

Royal Enfield is expected to unveil the Guerrilla 450 in India in late June or early July; will become the brand’s second 450 cc offering

Royal Enfield has been rigorously testing its forthcoming neo-retro naked roadster in India, featuring design cues reminiscent of the Hunter 350. There’s speculation that it might bear the moniker “Guerrilla 450,” positioning it as a more upscale and potent option compared to the entry-level roadster. It’s expected to share several components with the latest iteration of the Himalayan.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is expected to launch towards the end of next month or in early July. Designed to go head-to-head with the well-received Triumph Speed 400, the it is poised to take on formidable competitors like the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and the KTM 390 Duke as well. Boasting a retro design, the Guerrilla 450 will seek to carve out a strong foothold in this fiercely competitive segment.

The motorcycle 450 is expected to boast a competitive price tag of around Rs. 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This affordability could be partly attributed to the absence of upside-down forks in the test prototypes but the final production model may offer it as some of the test mules were indeed caught on camera with USDs.

At the heart of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, you could find a 452 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder DOHC engine. This powerplant produces a maximum output of 40.02 PS at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm in the Himalayan and the same performance numbers could be retained. It will be coupled with a six-speed transmission while a slipper and assist clutch will be standard.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will come equipped with 17-inch black alloy wheels and will utilise an offset monoshock for its rear suspension duties. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes on both the front and rear, supported by a dual-channel ABS system. With plans for a broader lineup of 450 cc motorcycles, including a scrambler variant, in the pipeline, the Chennai-based manufacturer will look to offer riders a diverse range of options to choose from.

It will likely boast good touring characteristics while being lighter than the Himalayan and expect appreciable low and mid range performance as the adv. It is expected to boast a comprehensive equipment lineup potentially including a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation, ride modes, side-mounted exhaust, switchable rear ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, etc. The launch of the Guerrilla 450 could be followed by the updated Classic 350 and Goan Classic 350.