Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Pre-Bookings Open For Rs. 10,000

Pre-bookings for the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 are open across India and it can be reserved for an initial token of Rs. 10,000

Royal Enfield introduced its second 450 cc motorcycle, the Guerrilla 450, at a global event in Barcelona. In India, the entry-level Analog version is priced at Rs. 2.39 lakh, the Dash variant at Rs. 2.49 lakh, and the top-spec Flash model at Rs. 2.54 lakh (ex-showroom). Pre-bookings are now open with a booking fee of Rs. 10,000.

The motorcycle has dimensions of 2,090 mm in length, 833 mm in width and 1,125 mm in height with a 1,440 mm wheelbase. It weighs 185 kg when fully fuelled and has a seat height of 780 mm and offers an 11-litre fuel tank. The ground clearance stands at 169 mm. It is lighter than Himalayan and comes with a shorter wheelbase.

The neo-retro roadster is available in five colour schemes: Brava Blue, Yellow Ribbon, Gold Dip, Playa Black and Smoke. The Flash variant features Brava Blue and Yellow Ribbon, while the Dash variant comes in Gold Dip and Playa Black. The Analog variant is offered in both Smoke and Playa Black shades and it only offers a semi-digital instrument cluster with Tripper Navigation pod as an option.

The equipment list of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 comprises a round-shaped TFT instrument cluster, same as its adv sibling offering turn-by-turn navigation, circular LED headlamp, sharp LED turn signals that double up as tail lamps, Eco and Performance ride modes and a minimalistic bodywork. It runs on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres.

The Guerrilla gets 120/70 front and 160/60 Ceat tyres – the widest on any motorcycle produced in India. Related to performance, the 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC Fi engine delivers just over 40 PS of maximum power and 40 Nm of peak torque. The Sherpa 450 powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission and a slipper clutch is offered as standard.

The motorcycle is 9 kg heavier than its primary competitor, the Triumph Speed 400 and is suspended on 43 mm telescopic front forks and an offset monoshock suspension with pre-load adjustability at the rear. The 450 cc offering is equipped with 310 mm front and 270 mm rear disc brakes, assisted by a dual-channel ABS system.