Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 New Dual-Tone Colour Leaked, Launch Soon

The yellow and black dual-tone colour will be offered with the single-tone blue and two-tone red and gold shades that have already been leaked

Royal Enfield will host the grand official launch of its first-ever 450 cc neo-retro roadster, christened the Guerrilla, on July 17 in Spain. Ahead of its much-awaited debut, the motorcycle has been leaked in its production state and three paint schemes are known so far. The latest spy image suggests the presence of a yellow and black two-tone shade.

The contrasting yellow finish can be seen on the fuel tank and the rear section while other elements are done up in black colour. The new colour accompanies the light matte blue and another dual-tone shade, the red and gold and these colours will be joined by a host of other paintjobs as well. The Royal Enfield Guerrilla will be sold in at least variants.

The motorcycle will measure 2,134 mm in length, 834 mm in width, and 1,115 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 1,491 mm. This makes it 111 mm shorter in length, 18 mm narrower, 201 mm shorter in height, and 19 mm shorter in wheelbase compared to the Himalayan 450. Additionally, the reports indicate that the Guerrilla 450 weighs 183 kg, which is 13 kg lighter than its dual-purpose adventure counterpart.

Notably, it is just 2 kg heavier than the entry-level Royal Enfield Hunter 350. Despite this, the Guerrilla 450 will be significantly more powerful, featuring a 452 cc liquid-cooled engine that produces over 40 PS, making it twice as powerful as the Hunter 350. The engine will be paired with a six-speed transmission while a slipper and assist clutch will be standard.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 runs on 17-inch tubeless black alloy wheels wrapped in 120-section front and 160-section rear tyres. The range-topping model will be equipped with a circular TFT instrument console with navigation while features like ride modes, a dual-channel ABS system, telescopic front forks, circular LED headlamp and monoshock rear suspension will also be available.

Expect it to be competitively priced at around Rs. 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will compete directly with the well-received Triumph Speed 400. The Guerrilla 450 has also the bells and whistles to make a huge impact in the market.