Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launched At Rs. 2.39 Lakh

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 derives power from a 452 cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine delivering 40 PS maximum power and 40 Nm torque

Amidst much anticipation, Royal Enfield’s second 450 cc motorcycle, the Guerrilla 450, has made its global debut in Barcelona, Spain. It has been presented in five colour schemes: Brava Blue, Yellow Ribbon, Gold Dip, Playa Black and Smoke. The Flash variant includes Brava Blue and Yellow Ribbon while the Dash variant offers Gold Dip and Playa Black. Additionally, the Analog variant is available in both Smoke and Playa Black.

Pertaining to the domestic as well as international markets, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is packed with features. The high-spec variant comes with a circular TFT instrument console, akin to the Himalayan 450, offering turn-by-turn navigation and connectivity features. Key highlights include a circular LED headlamp, sleek LED turn signals, ride modes, a sporty bodywork and a slipper/assist clutch.

The neo-retro roadster measures 2,090 mm in length, 833 mm in width, and 1,125 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 1,440 mm. The motorcycle weighs 185 kg wet and the seat height stands at 780 mm. It boasts a fuel tank capacity of 11 litres. As for the performance, the new 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine is utilised.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Performance Specifications Engine 452 cc liquid-cooled engine Power 40 PS Torque 40 Nm Gearbox Six-Speed Ground Clearance 169 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 11 Litres

The powertrain produces just over 40 PS maximum power and 40 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission. The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is 9 kg heavier than its main competitor, the Triumph Speed 400. It is equipped with 17-inch black alloy wheels at the front and rear and is suspended on telescopic forks at the front and an offset monoshock rear suspension with pre-load adjustability. The ground clearance stands at 169 mm

To curb down the production costs, it does not get the more expensive Showa USDs seen on the Himalayan and it effectively helps in positioning the motorcycle aggressively in terms of pricing. The main frame is the modified version of the unit found in its dual-purpose adventure touring sibling and the suspension has been tuned with everyday usability and touring in consideration.

The base Analog variant is priced at Rs. 2.39 lakh while the mid-level Dash costs Rs. 2.49 lakh and the top-end Flash is priced at Rs. 2.54 lakh (ex-showroom).