Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Gets New Colour, Priced At Rs. 2.49 Lakh

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 gains the all-new ‘Peix Bronze’ shade which made its debut at the Motoverse 2024

Royal Enfield has brought in two striking new paint schemes for the Guerrilla 450 Dash variant. The all-new ‘Peix Bronze’ shade, previously showcased at Motoverse 2024, now makes its way to production, featuring a matte finish with white highlights, complemented by black finished alloy wheels, fork tubes, fork gaiters and headlamp casing.

Alongside this, the ‘Smoke Silver’ colour option has also been added to the mid-level trim. The Dash trim continues to be equipped with Royal Enfield’s TFT instrument console with Google-powered turn-by-turn navigation system as standard, all accessible via a smartphone app. Priced at Rs. 2,49,000 (ex-showroom), the new colourway can now be booked from today.

The Chennai-based manufacturer has noted that the customer test rides and retail sales are scheduled to begin on March 10, 2025. With no mechanical changes, at the heart of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 lies a 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled Sherpa engine enabling good low-end and midrange capabilities for the neo-retro roadster.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Officially Unveiled In India

The Guerrilla 450 stands at 2,090 mm in length, 833 mm in width and 1,125 mm in height, supported by a 1,440 mm wheelbase. With a fully fuelled weight of 185 kg, it offers a 780 mm seat height and an 11-litre fuel tank along with a ground clearance of 169 mm. The 452 cc engine generates just over 40 PS of power and 40 Nm of peak torque.

It is paired with a six-speed transmission while a slipper clutch is available as standard. The motorcycle sports a circular LED headlamp alongside sleek LED turn signals that also function as tail lamps. Equipped with Eco and Performance ride modes, it runs on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with tubeless tyres.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Limited Edition Sold Out In Seconds

The motorcycle is also sold in Brava Blue, Yellow Ribbon, Gold Dip and Playa Black shades. The Flash variant is available in Brava Blue and Yellow Ribbon while the Dash variant features Gold Dip and Playa Black other than the new Peix Bronze and the added Smoke Silver. The Analog variant is offered in Smoke Silver and Playa Black colours.