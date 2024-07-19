Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Comprehensive Guide To Accessories With Prices

The Guerrilla 450 offers a range of accessories, from different saddles to engine and radiator guards and fly screens. It is the second motorcycle to be based on the 450cc platform after the second-generation Himalayan

Following the launch of the all-new Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 in India, Royal Enfield has detailed some of the accessories available for this motorcycle. The accessories, while not very extensive, include a range of protective fittings to help protect vital running components, along with others focused more on comfort and aesthetics.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, the latest model based on the 450cc platform following the second-generation Himalayan, comes with various accessories to enhance protection and aesthetics. Here’s a detailed breakdown of these accessories and their prices.

Rider Comfort

Riders can choose between two optional seats and the standard factory-fitted one to enhance comfort. The Urban Seat offers a flatter, ribbed design, ideal for solo riders. Alternatively, the bench seat is slimmer and raises the seat height by 22 mm, up from the standard 780 mm, providing a more comfortable riding position for taller riders.

Accessory Price (Rs.) Black Bench Seat 4,950 Black Urban Seat 4,950

Protective Accessories

The Guerrilla 450 offers a range of protective fittings to safeguard vital components. These include mild steel engine guards in two sizes: a compact unit for tighter spaces and a larger unit for more comprehensive protection. An aluminium radiator guard and sump guard are available in black or silver for additional protection.

Accessory Price (Rs.) Mild Steel Compact Engine Guard 3,750 Mild Steel Large Engine Guard 4,750 Aluminum Radiator Guard (Silver) 1,950 Aluminum Sump Guard (Black/Silver) 3,450 Steel Headlamp Grille (Black) 1,950

Aesthetic and Functional Add-ons

For those looking to enhance the bike’s aesthetics and functionality, options include a silver or black aluminium oil filler cap with the Royal Enfield logo, a fly screen for better wind protection, and a painted instrument cowl for a refined look. Additional accessories include a steel headlight protector and bar-end mirror mountings to boost the bike’s style.

Accessory Price (Rs.) Tinted Flyscreen 2,650 Bar-end Mirror Mounts 650 Aluminum Oil Filler Cap (Black/Silver) 1,050 Halcyon Black Instrument Cowl 2,750 Water-Resistant Bike Cover (Blue/Black) 1,100

Although prices for the bar-end and touring mirrors haven’t been specified yet, they are estimated to be between Rs 6,400 and Rs 6,800 based on similar models.