Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Officially Unveiled In India

After making its global debut at the EICMA 2024, Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6, the brand’s first electric bike, has finally landed on the Indian shores

Royal Enfield has been working on its first electric motorcycle for a long time now and we first saw it at the EICMA last year. The Flying Flea C6 is in concept form right now and the official launch is still a good time away. In the latest development, the brand’s first electric bike has been officially unveiled in the Indian market.

According to the company, more than 200 engineers are working on the development of the Flying Flea C6 and this has resulted in over 40 patent applications. Talking about the design, the electric bike sports a retro styling inspired by the Flying Flea motorcycle employed in World War II. Featuring a round LED headlamp upfront paired with round LED indicators, the highlight of the e-bike is the use of girder forks.

The tank is slim with a tear-drop design, wrapped by main frame elements on both ends, which runs down to the battery pack at the front and towards the seat at the rear. With a rather clean side profile, the Flying Flea C6 gets a single-piece seat, braced rear fender along with tail light and indicators at the rear.

The battery pack is positioned under the tank with visible cooling fins. While the technical specifications have not been revealed so far, the Flying Flea C6 is expected to pack performance specs similar to those of a 300cc ICE motorcycle. We can expect a claimed range of around 100-150 kilometres on a single charge. On the hardware front, the bike has 19-inch alloy wheels at both ends along with disc brakes. The rear suspension is a mono-shock unit and the electric bike uses a belt-drive system.

Regarding features, the Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 concept gets a 3.5-inch round touchscreen TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, Google Maps integration, call & SMS notifications, remote lock/unlock features and ride telemetry data amongst others. In addition to this, the electric bike also comes with three charging modes i.e. Trickle, Standard and Rapid along with a wireless smartphone charger. Moreover, the final production version of the Flying Flea C6 will get cruiser control, 2 levels of regenerative braking, 3 level traction control system, dual-channel lean-sensitive ABS and 5 riding modes including Eco, Rain, Tour, Performance and Custom.

Expected to go on sale in the Indian market sometime next year i.e. 2026, the Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 will likely be priced around Rs. 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom).