Royal Enfield Files Trademark For Shotgun; Upcoming 650cc Motorcycle?

Recently, Royal Enfield filed a trademark for the name ‘Shotgun’, which is expected to be for an upcoming 650cc motorcycle

Royal Enfield is busy developing a slew of new motorcycles for the Indian market, many of which have been spied during road tests multiple times. The brand recently filed a trademark for a new name – Shotgun – and speculations are already floating around the internet regarding what this could be.

Royal Enfield has been testing two 650cc motorcycles, one of which is a low-slung cruiser and the other is a more conventional motorcycle. The ‘Shotgun’ name will likely be used for one of these two motorcycles. Previously it was believed that the 650cc cruiser will be named Meteor 650, and that the other one might be an early prototype of the Classic 650.

Both these upcoming RE 650 motorcycles will utilise the same 648cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine that does duty on the Continental GT650 and Interceptor 650. This powerplant is good for a peak power and torque of 47.65 PS and 52 Nm, respectively, and comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

These 650cc bikes will likely share many other components with the Continental GT and Interceptor, in order to save costs. This will allow the Chennai-based manufacturer to price these upcoming bikes extremely competitively, likely around the Rs. 3 lakh mark (ex-showroom), which is great news for motorcycle enthusiasts in India!

We’re not sure which of these two will carry the ‘Shotgun’ name, if at all, but it does seem likely that it will be used for a 650 motorcycle. Also, test models of both these motorcycles were spied with the tripper navigation feature, which is also available on a few other Royal Enfield models, like Meteor 350 and 2021 Himalayan.

Other than that, the brand is also readying a slew of new 350cc motorcycles. The next-generation Classic 350 is slated to launch in the Indian market this year, likely around mid-2021. The brand is also preparing a new 350cc roadster, which is expected to be named ‘Hunter’. Both these upcoming 350cc bikes will share their engine with the Meteor 350 – 349cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine, with 20.4 PS and 27 Nm on tap.