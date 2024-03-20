Royal Enfield February 2024 Sales – Classic, Bullet, Himalayan, 650 Twins

In the sales table for the month of February 2024, Royal Enfield posted 67,922 units as against 64,436 units with a YoY sales growth of 5.4 per cent

Royal Enfield garnered a domestic total of 67,922 units in February 2024 as against 64,436 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 5.4 per cent. Compared to the previous month of January 2024 with 70,556 units, RE recorded a MoM negative volume growth of 3.7 per cent.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 continued to head the sales charts as 28,310 units were sold against 27,461 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY growth of 3 per cent. The Bullet 350 finished in the second position with 13,944 unit sales against 13,341 units in February 2023 with a YoY sales increase of 4.5 per cent.

The Hunter 350 is the Chennai-based brand’s entry-level offering in India with a competitive starting price of around Rs. 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The roadster posted 12,122 unit sales last month as against 12,925 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY volume de-growth of 6.2 per cent in India.

Royal Enfield Models (YoY) Sales In February 2024 Sales In February 2023 1. Classic 350 (3%) 28,310 27,461 2. Bullet 350 (4.5%) 13,944 13,341 3. Hunter 350 (-6.2%) 12,122 12,925 4. Meteor 350 (21.3%) 8,125 6,698 5. Himalayan 450 (-19.8%) 2,278 2,841 6. 650 Twins (76.9%) 2,070 1,170 7. Super Meteor 650 1,073 –

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 cruiser posted 8,125 unit sales last month as against 6,698 units during the same period in 2023 with a YoY sales growth of 21.3 per cent. The entry-level middleweight 350 cc motorcycles contribute to the majority of the total sales for RE every month in the domestic market as well as abroad.

All four 350 cc motorcycles are powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled OHC fuel-injected engine, which is good enough to produce just over 20 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. The recently launched Himalayan 450 finished fifth with 2,278 units against 2,841 units with a YoY volume decline of 19.8 per cent.

The new RE Himalayan is equipped with a brand new 452 cc single-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled engine developing 40.02 PS and 40 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 combined to record a total of 2,070 units last month as against 1,170 units with a YoY growth of close to 77 per cent while the Super Meteor 650 flagship cruiser managed a total of 1,073 units.