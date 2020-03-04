Royal Enfield sold a total of 61,188 units in February 2020 domestically as against 60,066 units during the same period last year with 2% growth

Royal Enfield has released its sales report for the month of February 2020. The second month of the new year saw the homegrown manufacturer posting total domestic volume of 61,188 units as against 60,066 units during the same period last year with 2 per cent Year-on-Year growth.

As for the exports, Royal Enfield shipped 2,348 units to foreign countries as against 2,564 units during the corresponding month in 2019 with YoY de-growth of 8 per cent. Overall, the cumulative tally stood at 63,536 units as against 62,630 units in February 2019 with 1 per cent growth. This was a decent tally considering the brand is in the middle of BSVI transition.

On year-to-date basis, Royal Enfield met with a massive de-growth of 16 per cent as 6,24,020 units were sold in the period between April 2019 and February 2020 as against 7,46,839 units. In the last calendar year, the Chennai-based brand had a torrid time due to the negative sentiments persisted in the automotive industry as the Classic 350 took a big hit.

However, its exports thus far in the current financial year have improved by a huge margin. Royal Enfield exported 36,004 units as against 18,428 units with 95 per cent growth and it was mainly due to the good reception for the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 as the twins with their no-frills package in the premium end have proved to be a success story for the brand.

Courtesy of the growth in exports, Royal Enfield’s cumulative tally in FY2019-20 stood at 6,60,024 units as against 7,65,267 units with only 14 per cent negative growth. In the quarter ended on December 31, 2019 Royal Enfield announced to have sold 1,89,143 units with sales decline of 2 per cent from 1,93,164 units over the same period the previous financial year.

The company has been endeavouring to expand its reach across India and abroad and in the last quarter, RE added as many as 7 new large-format stores and 250 studio format stores across the nation as the total touchpoint now stands at 1,400. Globally, RE has expanded in countries like Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, France and the UK. Thus, increasing its overall touchpoints to about 675 stores including 67 exclusive stores.