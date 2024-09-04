Royal Enfield Factory Custom Program Offers Limitless Customisation Options

We have showcased four distinct versions of the Royal Enfield Classic 350, each offering unique flavour demonstrating the new factory custom program

In addition to introducing the updated Classic 350, Royal Enfield unveiled a new factory custom program that enables customers to personalize their motorcycles according to their tastes. This initiative was showcased in Mumbai a few weeks ago, where four uniquely customized Classic 350s were presented to the media, demonstrating the range of customization options available.

Royal Enfield claims that its new factory custom program allows for over 1,000 possible colour combinations. What’s more, key elements like the seat, fuel tank finish, badges and body graphics can be customized directly from the factory. The bold orange hue showcased here is complemented by black accents on the engine area, seat, handlebar, mirrors, frame, and exhaust. Additionally, the outer edges of the alloy wheels are highlighted with red stickers, adding to the bike’s striking presence.

The eye-catching two-tone yellow and blue custom design garnered significant attention for its meticulous detailing. The rear fender, side panels and part of the fuel tank were painted in vibrant yellow while the other half of the tank, along with the front fender, telescopic fork assembly, and headlamp surround were elegantly finished in blue, creating a stark contrast.

Also Read: 8 Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes That Worth The Wait In India

The vintage aesthetic is further enhanced by the chromed circular mirrors, headlamp casing and turn indicators paired with a brown rider seat that adds a classic touch. On the sportier side of customisation, the bike features a striking red-painted frame, a tuck-and-roll black seat, and blackened fenders, engine components and exhaust. The addition of gear-like graphics and custom patch shapes on the fuel tank highlights the depth of personalisation possible with this modification.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350, already renowned for its retro elegance as a roadster, can be elevated even further with a few refined touches. The clean white base paint, complemented by minimalist “Classic” lettering and graceful pinstripes, enhances its simplicity. The dark brown single seat adds a nostalgic charm, evoking memories of the past and emphasizing the motorcycle’s vintage appeal.

Also Read: 5 Upcoming Royal Enfield Motorcycles You Should Know About

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is priced between Rs. 1.99 lakh and Rs. 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a total of seven colour schemes with new feature additions. For a limited time, fifteen customers have the opportunity to win comprehensive 2-day trip to Chennai. This exclusive offer includes a visit to the Thiruvottiyur facility where winners will work alongside Royal Enfield’s design team to co-create their own Classic 350.

The trip also features a tour of the company’s advanced manufacturing facility at Vallam Vadagal. To enter, book the new Classic 350 at any of Royal Enfield’s 2050+ stores nationwide between September 1 and 4. Then, on September 5 at 4:00 pm, log on to Royal Enfield’s Factory Custom website and register for the Factory Custom Service by paying an additional Rs. 5,000.