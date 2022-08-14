Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycles To Soon Make Debut?

Royal Enfield is said to be working on many new electric motorcycles for the global market, first bike likely to debut in 2025

Royal Enfield is currently enjoying strong demand in the Indian market and is aggressively updating its line-up for buyers. The brand is also said to be now working on launching the next-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in the country after introducing the new Hunter 350. If reports are to be believed, Royal Enfield is currently developing new electric motorcycles for the market.

Expected to be officially unveiled around 2025, here are all the details that we know so far about these upcoming Royal Enfield electric motorcycles. For starters, these new electric motorcycles are said to be based on a brand new platform that will specifically be made to accommodate the electric powertrain and other components.

While these bikes are still in the early stages of development, both will offer a cost-effective setup for the buyers. Furthermore, Royal Enfield is also expected to make use of the government schemes that will significantly reduce the input costs for developing and manufacturing electric offerings. This will help the brand aggressively price these bikes in the market.

Royal Enfield currently is working on updating and expanding its portfolio in India and is developing a number of products in the 350cc to 650cc segment for various markets. The brand is also said to be working on new 450cc bikes to be launched till 2026-27 while it might also launch a second-generation J platform.

Internally codenamed J2, this new platform is expected to be utilised in a number of upcoming Royal Enfield bikes. The brand might also use a modified version of this platform to underpin its upcoming electric bikes. From what we know so far, no official launch timeline of these Royal Enfield electric bikes has been decided by the brand.

Royal Enfield might also push the launch of these electric two-wheelers by a couple of years depending on the market conditions. These new electric bikes however will be launched in a number of global markets including India.