Royal Enfield Electric Bike Design Leaked Via Patent Images

Expected to debut sometime next year, the Royal Enfield’s first electric bike design patents have been leaked online

The electric two-wheeler market is growing at a good pace in India and every major manufacturer is planning to launch a new EV in the segment. In line with this, Royal Enfield is also developing an all-electric motorcycle for the domestic as well as global market. In the latest development, we have come across a leaked design patent image of the RE electric bike which highlights some important details about the brand’s upcoming electric offering.

Going by the patent images, the Royal Enfield’s first electric bike appears to sport a bobber-like stance with a raked-out front end, single-piece seat and an exposed rear fender. In addition to this, we can also spot the saree guard which gives away the fact that the two-wheeler will come with a pillion seat and it could be a removable setup.

The design patent also sheds some light on the unique chassis design of the Royal Enfield electric bike with the main frame going over the fuel tank which is very rare in itself. Moreover, the use of girder forks is another distinctive element of the e-bike as this was something last seen on classic motorcycles several decades ago.



The engine in the case of an electric motorcycle i.e. the motor and battery pack can be seen holding the conventional position, housed in a single box-like structure as no separate electric motor is visible throughout the two-wheeler. In this particular setup, the battery pack is the stressed member of the main frame with no extra enforcing used to hold it in place. The power will be channelled to the rear wheel of the Royal Enfield EV via a belt drive on the right side.

Talking about the hardware, disc brakes on both ends will be a part of the package. The electric two-wheeler in the design patent seems to be riding on skinny tyres wrapped around alloy wheels, most likely to cut down on the weight as well as rolling resistance, to get the maximum range. The braced rear swingarm will most likely be a cast aluminium unit and the bike seems to be using a monoshock suspension at the rear.

Other design elements like a round headlamp, turn indicators, rearview mirrors and the instrument cluster housing seem to be the typical Royal Enfield affair. With Royal Enfield filing the design patent for its electric motorcycle, we can say that the global debut is not too far away. If everything goes right, Royal Enfield’s first electric bike based on the L-platform could see the light of the day sometime in 2025.