Royal Enfield Electra 350 Customised Into A Bobber, Looks Astounding

The custom Bobber styled motorcycle features a wider 140 section tyres on both ends, an aftermarket LED headlamp and a custom suspension setup

There is no denying the fact that Royal Enfield gives the custom bike builders an opportunity and platform to explore and create something new. The Royal Enfield bikes can easily be stripped and assembled with just a few tools which are its biggest advantage and that is also the reason why the custom bike builders love to work on RE platforms.

In this video, you will watch a fine example of a custom Bobber based on the Royal Enfield Electra 350. Talking about the changes, the custom RE gets a completely new and modern aftermarket LED headlamp that replaced the retro-styled stock halogen headlamp unit.

Besides the new headlamp unit, the motorcycle also features a new and wider telescopic fork at the front that also contributes towards achieving the proper Bobber stance.

The custom motorcycle also gets an aftermarket digital display unit that replaced the stock analogue instrument cluster. To achieve the proper Bobber appearance, the custom motorcycle also has been fitted with a new fuel tank and split seats. Lastly, it also gets an aftermarket LED side turn indicator on both ends alongside a new LED taillamp at the rear.

The custom Bobber features a wider 140 section tyres on both ends wrapped around spoke styled alloy wheels. The custom motorcycle likely also gets a reworked rear swingarm to support wider rear tyres.

Besides the cosmetic changes, the custom RE also features a twin aftermarket exhaust which produces a bassy note. The custom bike builder has also mentioned that they have repainted the entire engine in matte black paint that goes well with the shade of silver on the fuel tank.

The custom bike builder has made no changes to the powerplant and it still uses the RE Electra 350’s 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled unit. The unit paired with a five-speed gearbox produces about 20 ps of peak power and 28 Nm of peak torque. Towards the end of the video, the custom bike builder has quite clearly stated that they charge around Rs 1.30 Lakhs to customize a stock RE into a Bobber.