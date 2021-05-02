Royal Enfield Electra 350 Customised Into A Beautiful Cruiser

Known as the ‘Dracarys’, it’s hard to tell there’s a Royal Enfield Electra 350 hiding under its skin, thanks to the extensive modifications done by Eimor Customs

A Royal Enfield 350 Electra motorcycle has been tastefully customised by Hyderabad-based, Eimor Customs, which is quite well-known for creating beautiful customised motorcycles. This time around, Eimor Customs has transformed a Royal Enfield Electra 350 into a stunning cruiser bike.

Called the ‘Dracarys’, the motorcycle features a range of vintage styling bits, while also makes use of fire patterns, both of which will surely help the bike turn heads wherever it goes. Offering comfort to its rider seems to be the primary motto of the Dracarys. The original seat setup of the Royal Enfield Electra has been replaced with a much more ergonomic unit

The frame of the motorcycle has been stretched, while the suspension setup has also been made softer to increase the riding comfort. It gets an extended swingarm and a broad triple tree with extended forks at the front. The headlamp seems to be inspired by the 2018 Harley-Davidson Softail.

The fuel tank has been completely redesigned and it now features all the instrumentation. It also features ‘Dracarys’ sticker at the edges. To enhance its vintage appeal, Eimor Customs has added metal peaks and embellishments to the motorcycle. A unique fire pattern runs from the edges of the fuel tank to the rear panel of the motorcycle.

The mudguards also feature the same treatment, while the black and copper dual-tone treatment makes it stand out from the crowd. What’s more, the motorcycle also gets a backrest, which will be beneficial in providing comfort to the pillion rider.

A few years ago, Royal Enfield had renamed the Electra in the country as the ‘Bullet’, in order to make its product line-up simpler. The Bullet 350 is currently the most affordable motorcycle offered by RE in India, and retails at a starting price of Rs 1.34 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

No details about the motorcycle’s powertrain are available. That said, the Bullet 350 comes equipped with a 346 cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine that belts out 19.1 hp of max power at 5,250 rpm, and has a peak torque output of 28 Nm, which is delivered at 4,000 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.