Royal Enfield Developing 650 CC Bullet, To Be The Most Affordable 650?

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is expected to launch in the near future and it has the potential to be the most affordable 650 cc motorcycle in the market

Royal Enfield is currently working on a number of new motorcycles for the Indian market. While the 650 cc range will be expanded, a series of all-new 450 cc motorcycles are also under development. The homegrown manufacturer hosted the global debut of the Super Meteor 650 at the 2022 EICMA show in Milan, Italy before showcasing it in India at the Rider Mania event.

The price announcement of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is expected to be made sometime next month while the deliveries are likely to commence in February. The 650 cc range will see expansion in the coming years and next up, RE could introduce the production version of the SG650 concept as it has already been spied in its near-production guise.

A recently leaked product roadmap indicates that a 650 cc scrambler, a classic-themed 650 cc motorcycle, a faired 650 based Continental GT 650 cafe racer, a dual-purpose 650 cc adventure touring machine taking design inspiration from the Himalayan and a Bullet-like 650 cc roadster are also in the pipeline and they are expected to launch in the coming years.

The Bullet is one of the most highly popular nameplates in the brand’s history and the longest running for a very good reason. Currently, the Bullet 350 is the most affordable Royal Enfield motorcycle money can buy as it is positioned below the Hunter 350. Thus, a 650 cc parallel-twin machine with a Bullet moniker could become the most affordable 650 cc offering in India.

Compared to other upcoming 650 cc motorcycles, it could have a slightly stripped down appeal to be priced highly competitively but it’s too early to judge at the moment. It is believed to sit on the same platform as the other motorcycles in the flagship series and will derive power from a 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder fuel-injected engine.

The powertrain develops a maximum power output of just over 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque and is linked with a six-speed transmission. It could come with features such as a slipper clutch, a dual-channel ABS system, a semi-digital instrument cluster and so on.