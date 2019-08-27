Royal Enfield Dealers Converting Trials Into Classic, Here’s Why

The Royal Enfield Bullet Trials Works Replica 350 and Trials Works Replica 500 are being converted into Classic models by a few dealerships

Royal Enfield has been hit by the sales slowdown plaguing the whole automotive industry as the best-selling Classic 350 could not replicate the level of volumes it used to last year. Resultantly, Royal Enfield introduced new Bullet Trials towards the end of March 2019 – priced at Rs. 1.62 lakh for the Trials Works Replica 350 and Rs. 2.07 lakh for the Trials Works Replica 500 (both prices, ex-showroom pan India).

Paying tribute to the legendary Royal Enfield motorcycles of the past, the brand continued to use the same powertrain and transmission found in the Bullet series as the Bullet Trials 350 is powered by a 346 cc unit making 20 hp and 28 Nm. The Bullet Trials 500, on the other hand, comes with 499 cc powertrain producing 27.5 hp and 41.3 Nm of torque. Both are connected to the five-speed gearbox.

The Trials are primarily focussed on off-roading and the changes are in line with it. Compared to the regular Bullet, it boasts shorter fenders and higher set handlebar with a cross brace. The fuel tank and some of the body panels remain identical to the standard Bullet. The Bullet Trials get 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels alongside upswept exhaust muffler.

Other key differentiators are colour scheme and the use of contrast frame while dual-channel ABS and disc brakes are standard for the safety of the rider when the going gets tough. Despite their promising nature, the timing of their arrival could be put under question as their sales have not been too good.

With decrease in their numbers over the last months, some of the dealerships have found no choice but to convert the Trials Works Replica 350 and Trials Works Replica 500 into regular Classic models. They are adding Classic 350 and 500 based exhausts and pillion seat to make them appeal for regular customers.

Ahead of the arrival of the next generation Classic, Bullet and Thunderbird series likely due for early next year with several mechanical changes, Royal Enfield is making new moves to sell the existing lot and thus the entry-level Bullet X was introduced a few days ago.