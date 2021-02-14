Royal Enfield Cruiser 650’s Throaty Exhaust Note Caught In Video

Royal Enfield Cruiser 650 is expected to launch in the later stages of this year and it has plenty in common with the 650 Twins

Royal Enfield recently introduced the 2021 Himalayan with notable updates such as the addition of Tripper Navigation, redesigned fuel tank braces, three new colours, new rear luggage rack, brown coloured seats, taller tinted windscreen and black headlamp housing. Next up, the homegrown manufacturer is expected to introduce alloy wheels into the lineup of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

The next big launch from Royal Enfield is undoubtedly the next generation Classic 350 with a revised engine, new chassis, updated design and mechanicals as it has plenty in common with the Meteor 350. It could be followed by a brand new motorcycle from the 650 cc platform, as a cruiser has been spotted testing a number of times in recent months.

The Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser will likely go on sale around festive season and it could be powered by the same 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine producing a maximum power output of 47 PS and 52 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed transmission and as the 650 Twins, it is expected to come with slipper clutch as standard.

The brand appears to be testing two variants of the 650 cc cruiser as one has a classic roadster stance and the other an authentic cruiser. Here we have a spy video of the 650 Cruiser as it passed by giving us a sneak peek into the exhaust note. The throaty exhaust sounds similar to the Int 650 and Conti and there is no surprise as they share engine with the cruiser.

The spy video also shows the lowly positioned rider seat and the relaxed upright handlebar position can also be seen. Other highlights are teardrop shaped fuel tank, digital instrument cluster with possible Tripper navigation system, pillion backrest, forward set footpegs, RE-first USD front forks and twin shocks at the rear, disc brakes up front and rear, and so on.

It will be offered with a dual-channel ABS system as standard and a host of chrome detailing could be part of the package in the final production version.