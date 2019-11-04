Royal Enfield Could Unveil 2020 Classic 350, Thunderbird 350 (BS6) Tomorrow

Royal Enfield could showcase their new-gen Bullet, Classic and Thunderbird range with few other concept models at the 2019 EICMA scheduled from tomorrow

There is some good and bad news for the Royal Enfield fans. The bad news is that Royal Enfield is not going to attend the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi next year but the good news is that the RE fans can get glimpses of their upcoming products at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle show starting from 5th November onwards. Royal Enfield will likely take the covers off its next-gen versions of complete motorcycle range at the upcoming motorcycle show in Italy tomorrow.

Here is a list of products that Royal Enfield will likely showcase at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle show.

1. 2020 Royal Enfield Classic Range

Royal Enfield will likely showcase their updated BS-VI compliant Classic range at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show. The upcoming cruiser will not only sport an updated styling but will be based on a new platform. The RE Classic range will also feature styling tweaks in the form of a redesigned headlamp, instrument cluster, and switchgear. Expect the 2020 Classic range to also feature revised seats, rear fender, and taillamp.

As far as the powertrain is concerned, the updated Classic range of motorcycles will likely be powered by the same 346cc and 499cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engines. However, the carburettor on the 346cc engine will likely be replaced by fuel injection unit to meet the stricter emission norms while the 499cc motor already features fuel injection as standard.

2. 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird Range

Besides the new Classic range, RE will also showcase their updated 2020 Thunderbird range as well. The new Thunderbird range will use the same J architecture that also will underpin the upcoming Classic and the Bullet range as well.

The 2020 Thunderbird range will sport some cosmetic updates in the form of a redesigned headlamp unit, updated instrument cluster, and new handlebar. Expect the upcoming Thunderbird to also feature a redesigned split seat for the comfort of the rider, and a redesigned rear fender featuring new LED taillamp. Besides the cosmetic update, the upcoming Thunderbird will be powered by the same 346cc and 499cc unit that powers the upcoming Classic and Bullet range as well.

3. 2020 Royal Enfield Bullet Range

The good news is that besides the 2020 Classic and Thunderbird range, Royal Enfield will likely also showcase the updated Bullet range of motorcycles as well. Like the Classic and Thunderbird range, the upcoming Bullet range of motorcycles also underpins the new J platform. There are no details available about the changes at this moment but expect the Bullet range to also feature minor cosmetic updates without spoiling its retro styling.

The Bullet range will likely also feature an updated clear lens headlamp, instrument cluster, redesigned seats and a taillamp at the rear. The Bullet range will also share the same 346 and 499cc engines that will power the upcoming Classic and Thunderbird range of motorcycles.

4. 2020 Royal Enfield 650 Range

Royal Enfield likely could also take the covers off their updated 650 range of motorcycles as well. The updated Interceptor and the Continental GT 650 could be showcased alongside the 2020 Bullet, Classic and Thunderbird range of motorcycles. The updated 2020 650 twins will be powered by an updated Euro-V/BS-VI compliant engine. Expect the 650 twins to also feature a clear lens headlamp and new reflectors integrated with the front telescopic unit of the motorcycle.

5. New Middleweight Royal Enfield Himalayan

Royal Enfield will likely showcase the Himalayan 650 concept at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle show. The rumours of a middleweight RE Himalayan have been doing rounds on the internet for a long time. However, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director and CEO, Eicher Motors said, that RE will not introduce more products on the 650cc platform until the year 2021.

6. Higher Displacement Models

Royal Enfield could showcase some new concepts based on their recently developed Q and K architecture at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle show. Expect these motorcycles to rival directly against the likes of the Harley Davidson and Triumph motorcycles. RE showcased the KX Bobber concept at the last years EICMA Motorcycle show and if we are not too wrong RE could reveal some more details about the production-spec KX model at the upcoming event.