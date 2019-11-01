Royal Enfield Could Unveil 2020 Classic 350, Thunderbird 350 At EICMA Next Week

The next generation Royal Enfield Classic, Bullet and Thunderbird series of motorcycles are expect to debut alongside Himalayan 650 at EICMA

According to reports emerged on the internet, Royal Enfield s focussing on making a big impact at the 2019 EICMA show in Milan, Italy. With the global motoring show just a week away from opening its doors, several two-wheeler manufacturers are looking to showcase their creations, be it concepts or production-ready models as the Italian exhibition will attract crowd in large numbers.

Royal Enfield, the oldest bike maker in the world in continuous production, will be part of the action as well. It must be noted that the homegrown brand shocked the Indian motorcycling fraternity with the Concept KX last time out. The 836 cc V-Twin bobber concept has widely been reported to not just stay as a concept as it could spawn a production model down the line.

Expecting a production-spec KX at the 2019 EICMA is too ambitious considering the company’s troubled times in registering high volume sales as it used to over the last year or so. However, Royal Enfield will definitely be pumped by the reception for the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 across the globe since they went on sale late last year and thus a design study can be on the cards for the show based on the 650 cc platform.

The 650 cc architecture with the parallel-twin engine is expected to see an expansion in the coming years and thus a bobber concept or the much-anticipated Himalayan 650 concept could break covers greet the public at the show. But no confirmation has been made by Royal Enfield yet. The probabilities of the next generation Classic 350, Classic 500 and Thunderbird X making global premiere in Italy are high though.

They have already been spotted several times in near production form and they are essential for Royal Enfield’s ambition of registering volume sales figures. The Classic 350, in particular, has played an integral role in the brand’s monthly sales numbers and it will be powered by a new engine complying with BSVI emission standards. Several mechanical changes including fuel-injection tech will more likely be on the horizon as well for improved rideability and comfort.

The 2020 Royal Enfield Classic, Bullet and Thunderbird series motorcycles could be launched in India in the early parts of next year before the implementation of BSVI regulations from April 2020. They will feature design updates while ergonomics will also be improved. The vibration levels could be bothered about this time around and the fit and finish appear to have considerably gotten better.