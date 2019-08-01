Royal Enfield Concept KX Bobber 838cc: 5 Things To Know

Royal Enfield KX Bobber concept takes its design inspiration from the Iconic Royal Enfield Model KX with premium and modern components

How many of you still remember the Royal Enfield Bobber 838 (concept KX) that was showcased at the EICMA Motorcycle show in Milan last year? There is no doubt in the fact that the Bobber 838 (concept KX) was one of the wildest and aggressive-looking concept motorcycles showcased at the show that attracted a lot of attention.

The RE concept takes its styling inspiration from the Royal Enfield Model KX, a 1,140cc, v-twin Bobber, that was first introduced in 1936. That said, here are 5 interesting facts that you should know about the Royal Enfield Bobber 838 concept.

1. Powered by first modern RE V-twin unit

The concept Bobber featured a new 838cc, liquid-cooled, the fuel-injected V-twin motor that will be tuned to generate anywhere around 90-100 Hp of peak power. The motor has a bore of 80 mm and a stroke of 83.4 mm and was paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

2. Premium components

Unlike other Royal Enfield motorcycles, the Bobber 838 concept was equipped with plenty of premium features that included a single-sided swingarm, premium brake calipers from Byebre. Duel tone machine-finished alloy wheels, LED headlamps with daytime running lamps and twin black exhaust, etc.

3. An advanced all-digital instrument cluster

The concept model was equipped with an all-digital instrument console that also featured Smartphone connectivity. The instrument console will offer turn by turn navigation, call alert and SMS readout as well. It also has a gear position indicator over the speedometer section.

4. Dimensions

The Royal Enfield concept Bobber measured 2160mm in length, 778mm wide, 998mm in height. It also offered quite a practical seat height of 760mm. The concept motorcycle had a long 1530mm wheelbase.

5. Expected launch date and price

Although we are not exactly sure at this moment some reports online suggest that RE will launch the production variant of the Bobber 838 in the year 2021 while the first production version will most probably be unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi. Expect the upcoming Bobber to be priced around Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom) when it finally launches here in India.