Royal Enfield Classic Based Electric Motorcycle Rendered With Modernity

Royal Enfield could launch its first electric motorcycle in the Indian market sometime in 2023, based on a new platform

Royal Enfield has widely been reported to be working on electric motorcycles for the betterment of its future and hundreds of crores are said to be invested in the business for developing new products and modernised digital solutions. In the middleweight category, RE will launch as many as 28 new motorcycles as one new launch is planned every quarter over the next seven years.

While the consistency of launches has to be waited and seen, the homegrown retro motorcycle specialist will more likely have electric motorcycles as part of this supposed agenda. More information regarding the zero-emission RE vehicles are expected to arrive next year and the first product may only hit dealerships sometime in 2023.

The brand could offer fast charging facility as an option while digital instrumentation and smartphone connectivity with internet based connective technologies could help in making a strong statement. It may get up to 10 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor capable of generating close to 40 horsepower and 100 Nm reportedly. Moreover, the price range will play a key role in its success.

Expect the first electric motor bike from Royal Enfield to cost around Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and it could have a drive range close to 250 km on a single charge. It could coincide with Classic Legends’ long reported revival of the Yezdi as an all-electric brand. RE may preview its electric motorcycle via a concept at any international motoring shows like the EICMA in Milan, Italy.

The company could leverage the Classic nameplate to create excitement among customers and here we have the speculative rendering of an electrified Classic. It gets signature retro design elements of the Classic 350 but with a more upmarket approach comprising of round-shaped LED headlamp, circular black turn signals, and single-piece seat with exposed rear fender giving a bobber stance.

The dual-tone colour theme is complemented by a charging port in place of the fuel lid and the rear also gets an LED tail lamp and turn indicators. The non-removable battery pack is housed where the regular ICE engine can be seen. RE is currently studying the feasibility of electric motorcycles and it may not be the first one to enter the space ahead of other mainstream manufacturers.