Royal Enfield Classic 650 & Shotgun 350 Spotted – Launch Soon

Two upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles – Classic 650 and Shotgun 350 – were spied together, hinting at an imminent launch

Royal Enfield has been diligently working on a range of new bikes, including adventure motorcycles, cruiser bikes, and retro-style naked bikes. The last genre is where the Indian motorcycle manufacturer has enjoyed the most success, and two more motorcycles are set to join the fray soon – Classic 650 and Shotgun 350.

In an exciting turn of events, both these upcoming motorcycles were spotted testing together. While the unmistakable Royal Enfield aesthetic is evident in both models, each bike possesses distinct features that set them apart. Let’s begin with the Shotgun 350. Boasting a captivating blend of retro and modern elements, this cruiser stands out with its white wall tires, clear lens indicators, and tall Ape-Hanger handlebars.

Notably, the rear seat seems to be bolted onto the front seat, which makes us believe it can be easily removed. The test mule also got spoke wheels, which look great, but that also means that tubeless tyres won’t be available here. There’s chrome garnishing on the signature RE headlamp cowl, which looks absolutely brilliant.

Turning our attention to the Classic 650, it is immediately apparent that Royal Enfield has infused it with a premium touch. It shares a striking resemblance to its sibling, the Classic 350, but the bigger engine gives it more presence. Similar to Shotgun 350, the rear seat seems to be mounted to the front seat, not on the motorcycle’s body.

The upcoming Classic 650 will get the brand’s 648cc parallel-twin engine. This powerplant delivers an impressive output of 47 bhp and 52 Nm, and comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. As for the Shotgun 350, it will get the same 349cc single-cylinder engine as the other 350 models from the brand. It is good for 20-odd bhp and 27 Nm, and it’ll come paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield is expected to price the Shotgun 350 at a premium over Classic 350, likely around Rs. 2-2.4 lakh. The Classic 650 would be much more premium, of course, perhaps between Rs. 3.5-4 lakh (ex-showroom, expected). There is no confirmation on the launch date, but we expect them to go on sale before the middle of next year.