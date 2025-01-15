Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launch In India Delayed To Feb Or March

Royal Enfield Classic 650 is equipped with a 648 cc parallel-twin engine developing 47 bhp and 52.3 Nm of peak torque

Royal Enfield unveiled a range of new motorcycles and concepts at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy and many of which were also showcased at the Motoverse 2024 festival held in Vagator, Goa. Among the highlights was the Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin which was officially confirmed for a January 2025 launch but it appears to have been delayed slightly.

We do expect the classic roadster to arrive later next month or in March. The Royal Enfield Classic 650 draws heavily from the classic design of the Classic 350, incorporating features like the circular LED headlamp, prominent mudguard and teardrop-shaped fuel tank. As the newest entrant in Royal Enfield’s 650 cc lineup, it retains the brand’s signature retro charm.

However, the Classic 650 sets itself apart with distinct dual pea-shooter exhaust mufflers. It will be available in a diverse palette of colours including Teal, Vallum Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue, and Black Chrome. Meanwhile, reservations have already begun in the United Kingdom and European markets where Royal Enfield anticipates strong demand.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Posts Close To 80K Units In Dec – 7.27 Lakh Units Sold In 2024

The motorcycle is powered by a 648 cc parallel-twin engine that produces 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox, the motorcycle also features a slipper/assist clutch. Sharing its chassis and braking components with the Shotgun 650, the Classic 650 boasts a semi-digital instrument console, further enhanced by a tripper navigation pod.

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 comes equipped with LED lighting, adjustable levers and dual-channel ABS too. It rolls on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels, paired with tubed tyres for a classic look. Suspension duties are managed by 43 mm Showa telescopic front forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the back.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 To Debut Later This Year – Key Details

It will position itself between the Shotgun 650 and Super Meteor 650 in the brand’s domestic portfolio. Interestingly, its top-end variant might align closely in pricing with the entry-level model of the Super Meteor 650, making it a luring choice for enthusiasts as we expect it to cost around Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).