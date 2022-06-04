Royal Enfield Classic 500 Transformed Into An Exquisite Custom Bobber

Check out this beautiful Royal Enfield Classic 500 bobber by Mumbai-based Maratha Motorcycles, sporting a custom paint job and plenty of other mods

Royal Enfield motorcycles are a popular choice for customisation projects. They are very easy to modify, due to the simplistic architecture and the strong aftermarket support available for them. On the internet, there are plenty of pretty-looking Royal Enfield motorcycles on display, and recently we stumbled across another one.

Here, we have a customised Royal Enfield Classic 500, built by Maratha Motorcycles. The bike has been transformed into a beautiful bobber, with plenty of noteworthy design details. At the front end, we see a new LED headlight, along with a custom triple-tee for the forks. We also see a new front fender here.

A custom handlebar has been also been installed here, with new handle grips and bar-end weights. A pair of tiny auxiliary lights has also been added on the handlebar, one below each lever. The fuel tank is a custom unit as well, and it has been painted Orange with Black and Golden highlights. The fuel-filler cap has been finished in matching golden paint.

The side boxes and fenders (front and rear) are also painted in a similar shade of orange, while the engine assembly has been blacked out, with some golden highlights. The bobber-style single seat is well scooped, to hold the rider firmly when riding. The turn indicators are neatly integrated into the side boxes now, which is a unique design element.

The aftermarket LED taillight is now mounted on the left swingarm, and below it, the new heart-shaped numberplate has been installed. We also see a custom straight-pipe exhaust pipe, with a new decorative heatshield at the front. Other than that, the motorcycle gets golden-finished footpegs, kick start lever, rear brake pedal, and gear selector pedal.

RE Classic 500 was discontinued in India back in 2020 before the BS6 emission norms came into effect. Speculations about Royal Enfield planning to introduce a 650cc version of Classic have been floating around ever since, but that is yet to happen. That said, the manufacturer does have a lot of new motorcycles in the pipeline, and we expect RE Classic 650 to arrive in the near future.