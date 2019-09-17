Royal Enfield Classic 350 S-ABS Launched – 5 Things To Know

The newly introduced more affordable Classic 350 S variant undercuts the standard Classic 350 prices by almost Rs 8,000

After launching its most affordable Bullet 350X model in India recently, Royal Enfield has now introduced the less expensive S variant for its best selling Classic 350 model. The new model is almost Rs 8,000 less expensive than the standard Classic 350 model.

Here are the 5 things that you need to know about the newly introduced Royal Enfield Classic 350 S model.

1. Cosmetic changes

In comparison to the standard model, Royal Enfield decided to strip the bike of its shiny bits which are more expensive to manufacture and replaced them with black bits. The Classic 350 S thus gets a blacked-out engine, turn indicators and rims. Take a closer look and you will also notice that the Classic 350 S variant also features a different and simple Royal Enfield 2D stickers on the fuel tank to keep the prices in check.

2. Suspension and brakes

The Classic 350 S variant relies on the same telescopic suspension setup at the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties are handled by a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear (the standard Classic 350 gets a disc brake at the rear as standard now). In order to keep the costs in check, the motorcycle also gets a single-channel ABS setup instead of a dual-channel ABS available with the twin disc configuration.

3. Powertrain details

Mechanically the Classic 350 is powered by the same 346cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke motor that powers the standard Classic 350. The motor paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 20.1 bhp of peak power at 5,250 rpm and a peak torque of 28 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

4. Prices, colour, and availability

Like we already mentioned above the Classic 350 S retails at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Classic 350 S model undercuts the Classic 350 Dual-channel ABS model by almost Rs 8,000. The new model is currently available only in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and is offered with two colour options- Pure Black and Mercury Silver.

5. Rivals

The Classic 350 S rivals directly against the Jawa 42 and the Jawa models. The prices of the Jawa 42 start at Rs 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Jawa is priced at Rs 1.64 lakh (ex-showroom).