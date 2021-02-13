Royal Enfield Classic 350 Prices Go Up Ahead Of New-Gen’s Arrival

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 range gets a price hike of up to Rs. 10,000 with no mechanical or visual changes

Hot on the heels of launching the 2021 Himalayan with a host of updates like three new colours schemes, redesigned tank braces, new brown coloured seats, taller tinted windscreen, longer rear luggage rack, black headlamp housing, Tripper Navigation system, etc Royal Enfield has increased the prices of its best-selling Classic 350 range in the domestic market.

The retro motorcycle now costs Rs. 1,67,235 as opposed to Rs. 1,61,688 previously with an increase of around Rs. 4,500. This starting price applies for Ash Chestnut, Redditch Red, Pure Black and Metallo Silver colours. The black coloured Classic 350 is priced at Rs. 1,75,405 as against Rs. 1,69,617 while the Gun Grey Spoke Wheel costs Rs. 1,77,294 against Rs 1,71,453 (close to Rs. 6,000 hike).

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signal Airbourne Blue is priced with a minimal increase at Rs. 1,85,902 against Rs. 1,83,164. The Gun Grey Alloy Wheel is quoted with Rs. 1,89,360 as against Rs. 1,79,809 (close to Rs. 10,000 price hike), Orange Ember/Metallo Silver at Rs. 1,89,360 against Rs 1,79,809 and the Stealth Black/Chrome Black at Rs. 1,92,608 as against Rs. 1,86,319 (all prices, ex-showroom).

With the increase in prices, Royal Enfield did not make any visual or mechanical updates with the Classic 350 as it continues to use the 346 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected push-rod based air-cooled engine developing a maximum power output of 19.1 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. The Classic 350 has been in production since 2009 and is getting a major overhaul in the coming months.

The new-gen Classic 350 is based on a new J1D platform (double downtube frame) debuted in the Meteor 350 and it will also get the revised version of the existing engine as the 349 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected SOHC engine will produce slightly more power and 1 Nm lesser torque as in the Meteor 350, which replaced the Thunderbird 350 upon launch late last year.

The second generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 will more likely go on sale around April or May this year and it will make a significant impact courtesy of the more refined powertrain with lesser vibrations, improved fit and finish, addition of Tripper Navigation system, new accessories and so on.