Royal Enfield Classic 350 Price Hiked Again In April 2021

The price of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 has increased once again, this time by around Rs. 6,000, effective from 1st April 2021

With the start of the new financial year (FY2021-22), automakers in India are busy announcing price hikes for their vehicles, mainly due to the increased costs of raw materials and transportation. Royal Enfield has also jumped on that bandwagon, and the company has declared a price hike of around Rs. 6,000 on its best-selling model, the Classic 350.

The RE Classic 350 range now starts at a price of Rs. 1.72 lakh, going all the way up to Rs. 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom prices, Mumbai). Also, Royal Enfield is planning to launch the new-generation version of the Classic 350 in the Indian market very soon. Upon the arrival of the new-gen model, prices are expected to increase once again.

The next-generation Classic 350 has been spied during road tests multiple times now, and it is expected to launch in the coming months. The new model will be built on the brand’s new ‘J’ platform, which it will share with the Meteor 350. The new platform will be lighter than the one on the current-gen Classic, while also being much stronger.

The next-generation RE Classic 350 will offer the tripper navigation feature as well, which is currently available on the Meteor 350 and Himalayan. The upcoming motorcycle will also offer disc brakes on both wheels, with dual-channel ABS. As per spy shots, the new version will also get a few subtle changes to the design.

The split seats will be new, and the rider’s seat will no longer be spring-loaded. The taillamps will also be restyled, and the catalytic converter will be hidden from view, unlike the current model. Also, the motorcycle will feature new switchgear, and we also expect improvements in the fit and finish levels.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 price hike – April 2021 Variant Latest Price List (ex-showroom, Mumbai) Standard Rs. 1,72,466 Classic Black Rs. 1,80,880 Gunmetal Grey (spoke wheels) Rs. 1,82,825 Signals Rs. 1,91,693 Gunmetal Grey (alloy wheels), Metallo Silver, Orange Ember Rs. 1,95,253 Matte, Chrome Rs. 1,98,600

The powertrain of the new-gen Classic 350 will consist of the same 349cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine as the Meteor 350, likely with identical output (20.4 PS and 27 Nm), paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Unlike the pushrod architecture of the older Royal Enfield engines, this new motor has an SOHC setup, which improves performance and lowers vibrations.