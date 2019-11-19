Royal Enfield Classic 350 Offers 16 Different Exhausts And More Accessories

All the exhausts are made of stainless steel and they are almost 40 per cent lighter than the stock unit

Royal Enfield has recently announced the “Make Your Own” customization programme for its Classic 350 single-seat model. The potential customers who plan to get their hands on the new Classic 350 model will get an option to choose from optional genuine accessories offered by RE.

The special customization programme is currently offered via Royal Enfield’s 141 dealerships and across six cities including, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad. RE is also offering a list of 16 exhaust options for the Classic 350 under the new customization programme.

The owners can choose from 16 different exhaust options by going through the company’s website. These exhausts are legal and meets both the emission and noise norms and will be available with authentic documents. They are also valid for all the BS-III and BS-IV Classic 350 models.

These exhausts are made entirely out of stainless steel and are comparatively lighter by almost 40 percent than the stock unit. The good news is that these silencers also come with a two-year warranty.

Provided here is the list of 16 different exhausts along with their part number and prices.

Exhaust name/ part number Price Silencer Assembly, Silver, Peashooter End Cap, Silver / 1990712 INR 3,600 Silencer Assembly, Silver, Peashooter End Cap, Black / 1990713 INR 3,300 Silencer Assembly, Silver, Slash Cut End Cap, Silver / 1990714 INR 3,300 Silencer Assembly, Silver, Slash Cut End Cap, Black / 1990715 INR 3,450 Silencer Assembly, Silver, Straight Cut End Cap, Silver / 1990625 INR 3,450 Silencer Assembly, Silver, Straight Cut End Cap, Black / 1990717 INR 3,450 Silencer Assembly, Silver, Tapered End Cap, Silver / 1990718 INR 3,450 Silencer Assembly, Silver, Tapered End Cap, Black / 1990719 INR 3,600 Silencer Assembly, Black, Peashooter End Cap, Silver / 1990720 INR 3,600 Silencer Assembly, Black, Peashooter End Cap, Black / 1990721 INR 3,300 Silencer Assembly, Black, Slash Cut End Cap, Silver / 1990722 INR 3,300 Silencer Assembly, Black, Slash Cut End Cap, Black / 1990723 INR 3,450 Silencer Assembly, Black, Straight Cut End Cap, Silver / 1990724 INR 3,450 Silencer Assembly, Black, Straight Cut End Cap, Black / 1990725 INR 3,450 Silencer Assembly, Black, Tapered End Cap, Silver INR 3,450

We are not exactly sure at this moment whether adding this genuine exhaust will help in increasing the performance of the Classic 350 in any way or not. However, adding these genuine motorcycle accessories from Royal Enfield won’t void the warranty of the cruiser.

There are a number of other accessories being offered with the Classic 350 as well under different categories such as bodywork, controls, electricals, engine, luggage, protection, seats, security and maintenance, wheels and they make the Classic 350 unique for buyers.

Stainless steel headlight visor costing Rs. 250, number board costing Rs. 1,850, touring mirror kit at Rs. 4,000, machine front reservoir cap in different shades at Rs. 675 each, military pannier and mounting kit, luggage rack, engine guard, touring seats at up to Rs. 2,400, machined alloy wheel kit at Rs. 10,000 are also part of the accessories list.