Royal Enfield Classic 350 – Next-Gen Vs Current-Gen Specs Comparison

The next-gen RE Classic 350 is just around the corner, and here, we have compared it with its current-gen version using leaked info

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new-generation Classic 350 in the Indian market, likely in the coming days. The new model has been spied undisguised on the streets of our country, and recently, its dimensions were also leaked online. Thanks to all the available information, we now have a fair clue about the new motorcycle.

Here, we have compared the current-generation Classic 350 with its upcoming new-generation version, using all the information we have available. If you’re curious, then take a look below!

Styling and dimensions

The next-generation Classic 350 will have the same retro-inspired design as the outgoing model. It features a round headlamp at the front, along with the signature “tiger eye” pilot lights. The motorcycle also gets a rounded fuel tank, and a round taillight. Same as the current Classic, the next-gen version gets the option of single and dual seats, but the rider seat won’t be spring-loaded on the new model.

Also, the motorcycle’s frame will be different; the new-gen model will get a dual-cradle frame, as opposed to the single-cradle frame of the current bike. A few paint options will be carried over, and we also expect a few new ones to be offered on the next-generation Classic 350. Wire-spoked wheels will continue to be offered, and a few variants will get alloy wheels instead.

Dimensions Current-gen RE Classic 350 Next-gen RE Classic 350 Length 2,160 mm 2,145 mm Width 790 mm 785 mm Height 1,090 mm 1,090 mm Wheelbase 1,390 mm 1,390 mm

The dimensions of the new-generation Classic won’t be too different from the outgoing model, although it will be a tiny bit shorter and narrower. The wheelbase, however, will remain identical, as revealed by leaked documents.

Features and equipment

Royal Enfield will offer a few new features on the new-generation Classic 350. It will get a semi-digital instrument cluster, consisting of an analogue speedometer and a digital readout for the tripmeter, odometer, fuel gauge, etc. The Tripper navigation system will also be offered, likely on select variants or as an optional extra on the motorcycle.

The switchgear will also be new, featuring rotary dials for the lights and start/stop switch. Unlike the current Classic, which gets self-start as well as a kick-start, the new-gen version will only get a self-start system. The headlamp, however, will continue to be a halogen unit and not an LED unit. ABS will be offered on all variants of the bike, but we’re not sure if a dual-channel system would be standard.

Engine specifications

The next-gen Classic 350 will be powered by the same engine as the Meteor 350. This motor will be a 349cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder unit with a single overhead camshaft. This engine will deliver around one horsepower more and one Newton-metre of torque less than the one on the current-gen model. Also, it will be much smoother in terms of both power delivery and vibrations.

Specifications Current-gen RE Classic 350 Next-gen RE Classic 350 (expected) Engine size 346cc 349cc Engine type Air-cooled, 4 stroke, pushrod actuated, single cylinder Air/oil-cooled, 4 stroke, SOHC, single cylinder Max. power 19.36 PS 20.4 PS Max. torque 28 Nm 27 Nm Transmission 5-speed 5-speed

The current-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350, on the other hand, draws power from a 346cc, air-cooled, single-pot motor. This engine uses an old-school pushrod valve actuation system, which is not very efficient or smooth. In fact, engine vibrations are a major issue on the current Classic, and it limits the touring potential of the motorcycle as well.

Price

The price of the current-generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 ranges from Rs. 1.79 lakh to Rs. 2.06 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) in the Indian market. As for the new-generation model, we expect it to be slightly more expensive than this. Upon arrival, the new-gen Classic 350 will rival the likes of Honda H’ness CB350, Jawa, and Benelli Imperiale 400, the same as the current one.