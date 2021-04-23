Royal Enfield Classic 350 Modified Into A Beautiful Cruiser

Check out this magnificent-looking Royal Enfield Classic 350-based cruiser, built by Hyderabad-based Eimor customs

Royal Enfield motorcycles are extremely popular among automobile enthusiasts in India. The brand is known for building simple, old-school motorcycles that have extremely pretty designs. Also, a lot of these enthusiasts love to modify their bikes, and there are plenty of customised Royal Enfield motorcycles roaming around the streets of India.

Here, we bring you a modified Royal Enfield Classic 350, which has been transformed into a lovely cruiser. The mod job has been performed by Eimor customs, a customisation workshop based in Hyderabad, and the motorcycle has been nicknamed ‘Vader’. There are plenty of noticeable design changes here, which we shall cover in detail.

The front end of the bike features a round LED headlight (with integrated LED DRLs) and USD telescopic forks. We also see aftermarket turn indicators, along with a new handlebar and a new instrument console. The fuel tank is custom-made, painted Candy Red with a flame pattern on it. The rest of the motorcycle has been blacked out, for a sporty look.

The split seats are custom-made as well, and the pillion seat also gets a small backrest. The black upholstery with diamond pattern, along with the contrasting red stitching, looks extremely cool. The tail section looks quite clean and simple, and there’s an LED strip at the end of the rear fender, which acts as the taillight.

The numberplate holder is now mounted on the left swingarm, and the motorcycle also gets a chunky-looking engine guard at the front. The most noticeable changes to the engine include a new air intake and a new exhaust. The chrome-plated exhaust also seems to be a custom-built unit and it has an extremely unique shape.

In typical cruiser fashion, the motorcycle gets a larger front wheel and a smaller rear wheel. Both the wheels feature shiny spokes and black rims, which look cool. The tyres are new as well, and the motorcycle now has a low-slung stance, unlike a stock RE Classic 350. Overall, this is quite an impressive custom build, perhaps one of the prettiest ones we’ve seen in recent times.