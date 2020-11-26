Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gets Two New Colour Options

Both the new Metallo Silver and Orange Ember colour options on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 have been priced at Rs 1,83,164 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Royal Enfield was recently in the news for launching the much-awaited Meteor 350, which has been introduced as a replacement to the Thunderbird range. Now, it looks like the Chennai-based manufacturer is shifting its focus to other products, since Royal Enfield has introduced two new colour options for the Classic 350, its most popular bike in the country.

The two new colours are Metallo Silver and Orange Ember. The former has silver as its base colour, while it gets a maroon logo, as well as two maroon lines running across the tank. On the other hand, the Orange Ember shade gets a dual-tone black and orange finish on the body work, while the engine area, the exhaust as well as the wheels have all been blacked out.

These two new colour options are available under the Royal Enfield’s Make It Yours – MiY – programme. Both the versions come equipped with alloy wheels, along with tubeless tyres. Apart from the unique paint schemes, no other changes have been made to the bike.

Powering the Classic 350 is a 346 cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine that puts out 19.36 PS of maximum power, as well as 28 Nm of peak torque, and is mated to a 5-speed transmission. This is the same engine that is also offered on the Royal Enfield Bullet 350.

The bike gets a single downtube frame, and the suspension setup consists of a telescopic fork up front, along with twin preload-adjustable gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties are handled by a front disc and rear drum brake as standard, while a rear disc brake with dual-channel ABS is optional.

These two new colour variants will set you back by Rs 1,83,164, while the pricing for the regular Classic 350 starts from Rs 1,61,689, and goes up to Rs 1,86,319 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Royal Enfield believes that the “young and vibrant colour schemes and trims of the Classic 350, coupled with several personalization and accessorization combinations via MIY will definitely offer a more involved purchase and ownership experience for riding enthusiasts.”