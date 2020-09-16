Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gets A Price Hiked Again – Details

The Classic 350 is the most successful model in Royal Enfield’s lineup, and is set to be replaced by the next-generation model soon

Royal Enfield has announced another price hike for the Classic 350. This is the second price revision since the launch of the BS6-compliant model back in January 2020. Compared to the BS4 model, the BS6-compliant Classic 350 was not only a kilo heavier, but slightly less powerful and more expensive as well.

Now, the single-channel ABS models of the Classic 350 are priced at Rs. 1,61,688, while the dual-channel ABS models cost from Rs. 1,69,617 to Rs. 1,86,319. It’s not too surprising though, as other two-wheeler manufacturers, like KTM and Bajaj, have also been raising prices of their motorcycles rather frequently.

The Classic 350 receives no new updates with these revised prices. The paint options are also the same as before. The single-channel ABS variants can be had with Chestnut Red, Ash, Mercury Silver, and Redditch Red paint schemes. As for the dual-channel ABS models, those are available in Classic Black, Chrome Black, Stealth Black, Airborne Blue, Gunmetal Grey, and Stormrider Sand.

The Classic 350 comes with steel wheels with spokes on all models expect Stealth Black and Gunmetal Grey, which get alloy wheels. The torque output from the 346cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor remain constant at 28 Nm, but the power output dropped slightly, from 20.1 PS to 19.3 PS. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 competes with Jawa, Jawa 42, and Benelli Imperiale 400 in the Indian market. The Classic 500 models have already been discontinued for the BS6 era, and we expect new 650cc models to take their place. The 350cc models will also undergo a generation change soon, probably during the first quarter of 2021. Expect prices to rise once again then!

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Revised Price List Model New Price Old Price Royal Enfield Classic 350 Single-Channel ABS Rs. 1,61,688 Rs. 1,59,851 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Dual-Channel ABS Rs. 1,69,617 to Rs. 1,86,319 Rs. 1,67,780 to Rs. 1,84,482

Royal Enfield is also preparing to launch the Meteor 350 in India soon, probably around the Diwali festive season. The Meteor will be the replacement for the now-discontinued Thunderbird 350 in the brand’s range. RE has other models lined up for launch as well, including the Sherpa (or Hunter) 250 and a new 650cc low-slung cruiser.