Royal Enfield Classic 350 ‘Dev’ Is A Beautiful Custom Bobber

Check out ‘Dev’, a customised bobber based on a Royal Enfield Classic 350, built by Visakhapatnam-based Puranam Designs

Royal Enfield Classic 350 is India’s most popular mid-capacity (250cc to 650cc) motorcycle. It is utterly popular among enthusiasts, most of whom love to customise their rides, and we’ve seen plenty of modified RE Classic 350 models over the years. Recently, we came across another custom-built example online, which looks extremely beautiful.

This Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been transformed into a custom bobber. Built by Puranam Designs, a motorcycle workshop based in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, the bobber features a lot of extensive changes. Starting at the front, we see a large aftermarket LED headlight, a custom front fender, and a new single-pod instrument cluster.

We also see a flat single-piece handlebar, with round bar-end mirrors. The fuel tank is a custom-built unit, featuring a metallic finish with a unique ‘Son of God’ logo on the sides and a ‘Dev’ logo at the top. The motorcycle also gets a bobber-style single seat, with a dark tan quilted leather cover. The rear fender has been modified too, now joined to the rear swingarm.

The aftermarket taillight and rear numberplate are now placed on the left swingarm. The motorcycle also gets a lovely-looking dual exhaust, one of which is fake, both of which have an insulated wrap and a short end can. The workshop fabricated a round toolbox for the bike, and there is an ammeter placed near the carburettor on the left side.

We also see a pair of aftermarket machine-cut alloy wheels and thick block-pattern tyres. There’s a chunky engine guard at the front, which sports a rope wrap all over. The turn indicators are aftermarket units as well, and they match well with the retro aesthetic. Also, except for the fuel tank, the motorcycle features an all-black finish.

The workshop hasn’t stated if any changes have been made to the engine. This particular model is the older-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350, which was powered by a 346cc, pushrod-actuated, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. In stock avatar, this powerplant generated a peak power of 19.36 PS and a max torque of 28 Nm, and it came mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.