Royal Enfield Classic 350 All Colours Prices – Orange Ember To Chrome

Check out our list of all available colour options on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 in the India market, along with their respective prices

Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the best-selling model in the Chennai-based bike manufacturer’s range. The motorcycle manages to look fresh and attractive, despite being over a decade old now, thanks majorly to its old-school charm. The company recently added two new colour schemes to the Classic 350 range – Orange Ember and Metallo Silver – which brings the current paint choices to a total of 13.

The manufacturer has also launched its in-house customisation service, called MIY (Make It Yours), which allows buyers to personalise their motorcycles during the purchase using the Royal Enfield app. The app also has a 3-D configurator that allows people to see the bike all-around before buying it. The prior-stated new colour options are available via the app.

The RE Classic 350 is available in two variants – dual-channel ABS and single-channel ABS. As standard, the motorcycle gets wire-spoke wheels, with alloy wheels available only on Stealth Black, Gunmetal Grey (optional), Orange Ember, and Metallo Silver. The complete list of available colour schemes has been listed below, along with their respective prices.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 Dual-Channel ABS Colour Option On-Road Price (New Delhi)* Pure Black Rs. 1,92,127 Mercury Silver Rs. 1,92,127 Classic Black Rs. 1,92,127 Airborne Blue Rs. 2,03,227 Stormrider Sand Rs. 2,03,227 Gunmetal Grey (Alloy Wheels) Rs. 2,06,881 Gunmetal Grey (Spoke Wheels) Rs. 1,94,128 Orange Ember [New] Rs. 2,06,881 Metallo Silver [New] Rs. 2,06,881 Stealth Black Rs. 2,10,317 Chrome Black Rs. 2,10,317

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is powered by a 346cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This powerplant can generate a maximum power of 20.07 PS and a peak torque of 28 Nm, and comes paired to a 5-speed sequential gearbox.

The bike sports a 19-inch front wheel, with a 90/90 tyre, along with an 18-inch rear wheel, shod with 110/90 tyre. On the single-channel ABS variants, there’s a 280mm disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. With the dual-channel ABS variants, the motorcycle gets 280mm and 240mm disc brakes at the front and rear, respectively.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 Single-Channel ABS Colour Option On-Road Price (New Delhi)* Pure Black Rs. 1,83,492 Mercury Silver Rs. 1,83,492 Redditch Red Rs. 1,83,492 Chestnut Red Rs. 1,83,492 Ash Rs. 1,83,492

The RE Classic 350 is due for a replacement next year, and the next-generation model has already been spied multiple times during testing. The new model will have a new engine (same as Meteor 350), which will be much smoother than the current one.

The prices are expected to rise marginally, when the new-gen Classic 350 launches in India.

*Prices quoted from Royal Enfield’s official configurator