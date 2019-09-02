Royal Enfield Bullet X 350 VS Bullet Standard 350: Specs Comparison

Find out how the newly launched Bullet X 350 scores against the motorcycle it is based on – ‘Bullet Standard 350’

Royal Enfield has launched its most affordable offering the Bullet X 350 in India. The motorcycle is available in two variants. The Bullet 350 X variant is available only with kick start while the Bullet 350 ES-X variant is available with both kick and electric start option.

The entry-level X 350 variant is Rs 9,000 cheaper than the Bullet 350 Standard kick start variant. The newly launched Bullet X 350 has made the Bullet brand more affordable which definitely will help Royal Enfield to revive some sales numbers when the entire auto industry is going through some tough time.

Royal Enfield Bullet X 350 vs Bullet standard 350 Styling

To be honest, the newly introduced Bullet X 350 and the 350 ES-X variants shares all its parts with the standard Bullet. However, there are few minor cosmetic changes and updates to help you differentiate between the standard 350 and the Bullet X 350 models.

The Bullet X 350 gets three new colour options that include Bullet Silver, Sapphire Blue and Magic Black while the Bullet ES-X 350 variant is available with Regal Red, Royal Blue, and Jet Black colour option.

There is another easy way to differentiate between the two X 350 variants as well. The entry level X 350 variant features the legendary winged graphics on the tank which takes its inspiration from the post-war era the Bullet 350 ES-X variant, on the other hand, gets premium 3D-badge on the fuel tank.

Both the newly launched Bullet X 350 and the Bullet ES-X 350 retains the freshness with the help of the new colour schemes and graphics.

Royal Enfield Bullet X 350 vs Bullet Standard 350 Engine

Both the newly launched Bullet X 350 and the Bullet 350 standard are powered by the same tried and tested 346cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor that powers the other 350 motorcycles of Royal Enfield range. The air-cooled motor paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 19.8 Bhp of peak power at 5,250 rpm 28 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm.

Specs RE Bullet X 350 RE Bullet 350 Standard Displacement 346cc 346cc Engine Single cylinder air cooled Single cylinder air cooled Power Output 19.8 Bhp @ 5,250 rpm 19,8 Bhp @ 5,250 rpm Torque Output 28 Nm @ 4,000 rpm 28 Nm @ 4,000 rpm Gearbox 5 speed 5 speed

Royal Enfield Bullet X 350 vs Bullet standard 350 Suspension and brakes

Both the RE Bullet X 350 and the Bullet 350 Standard uses the same telescopic suspension setup towards the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties of both the motorcycle are also handled by a 280 mm disc brake at the front and a 153mm drum brake at the rear. Royal Enfield offers a single-channel ABS as standard for the safety of the rider while they both also get a rear-wheel lift-off protection (RPL) as well.

Royal Enfield Bullet X 350 vs Bullet standard 350 Price comparison

The Bullet X 350 is priced at Rs 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Bullet 350 ES-X variant is priced at 1.26 lakhs (ex-showroom). The Bullet Standard 350, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 1.21 lakhs (for the kick start variant) while the electric start variant is priced at Rs 1.35 lakhs (ex-showroom).

The entry-level Bullet X 350 variant is almost Rs 9,000 cheaper than the standard 350 kick start variant. The Bullet 350 ES-X variant is Rs9,000 cheaper than the Standard 350 electric start variant.

Royal Enfield Bullet X 350 vs Bullet standard 350 comparison verdict

The Bullet X 350 is actually a Standard 350 with few cosmetic updates and new attractive colour options. Both the motorcycles are powered by the same tried and tested 346cc air cooled engine while they also share the same braking and suspension hardware.

However, the affordable Rs 1.12 Lakh (ex-showroom) price tag for the Bullet X 350 variant and the Rs 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom) price tag for the Bullet 350 ES-X variant will definitely attract the attention of buyers and are definitely a steal deal.