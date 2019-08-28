Royal Enfield Bullet X 350 Vs Bajaj Avenger 220: Specs Comparison

Find out where the newly launched Royal Enfield Bullet X 350 stacks up against the popular Bajaj Avenger 220 cruiser

Royal Enfield recently launched their entry-level model the Bullet X 350 in India. The motorcycle is positioned below the Standard Bullet 350 and they share the same platform and the engine but gets few cosmetic updates that help to distinguish it from the former.

The Bullet X350 is available in two variants the Bullet X 350 (kickstart variant) and bullet ES X350 (electric start) variant. For your information, the entry-level Bullet X 350 kickstart variant is priced almost Rs 9,000 less compared to the Bullet Standard 350.

We are comparing the newly launched Royal Enfield Bullet X 350 against its rival the Bajaj Avenger 220 here based on their styling, engine, suspension, brakes, and prices. We have added our verdict, in the end, to help the buyers choose between these cruisers based on their requirements and budget.

Royal Enfield Bullet X 350 Vs Bajaj Avenger 220 Styling Comparison

The Royal Enfield Bullet X 350 variant uses less chrome and gets more black colour treatment. Besides the use of less chrome, the 350X also features a simple winged Royal Enfield sticker while the Bullet EX X 350 variant gets a 3D Royal Enfield logo.

The engine block and the crankcase of the motorcycle have also been finished in matt black while the same parts of the Standard Bullet 350 get chrome treatment. The motorcycle features a slightly raised handlebar and is sold only with a single piece seat layout.

The Bullet X 350 is available in silver, blue and black colour option while the Bullet ES X350 is also available in blue, red and black colour options. For your information, RE also went ahead and reduced the overall maintenance cost of the motorcycle by almost forty per cent and thus owning and maintaining a Royal Enfield Bullet won’t burn a hole in the owners pocket.

Bajaj updated their Avenger 220 series back in 2017. The Avenger 220 is available in two variants Street and Cruise. The Avenger Cruise 220 is slightly larger than the Street 220, however, both these bikes share the same wheelbase and ground clearance. The cruise 220 gets a triangular-shaped headlamp finished in chrome and has an integrated LED DRLs.

The motorcycle also features a windshield and a single pod digital instrument cluster finished in chrome. The bike also features a raised handlebar, chrome mirrors, and knee guard. The Street 220, on the other hand, gets a round headlamp with integrated LED DRL lamps and tinted shroud.

The engine, crankcase, exhaust, black grab rail and the alloy wheels get a black treatment as well. The updated Avenger cruiser series gets a redesigned tail section and taillamp as well.

Royal Enfield Bullet X 350 Vs Bajaj Avenger 220 Engine Comparison

Like we already mentioned above, the recently launched Bullet X350 is based on the standard Bullet 350 and it uses the same 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, TwinSpark motor that also powers the Bullet 350 as well. The unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 19.8 HP of peak power at 5250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm.

The Bajaj Avenger 220, on the other hand, is powered by a 220 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled DTS-i engine with an oil-cooler. The unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 18.76 BHP at 8,400 rpm and 17.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

Specs Royal Enfield Bullet X350 Bajaj Avenger 220 Engine single-cylinder, air-cooled engine single-cylinder, air-cooled DTS-i engine with an oil-cooler Displacement 346cc 220cc Power Output 19.8 Bhp @ 5,250 rpm 18.76 bhp @ 8,400 rpm Torque Output 28 Nm @ 4,000 rpm 17.5 Nm @ 7,000 rpm Gearbox 5 speed 5 speed

Royal Enfield Bullet X 350 Vs Bajaj Avenger 220 Suspension and brakes

The RE Bullet X350 uses a conventional telescopic fork towards the front and Twin gas-charged shock absorbers with 5-step adjustable preload setup at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a 280 mm disc brake towards the front and a 153mm drum brake at the rear. A single-channel ABS is offered as standard for the safety of the rider.

Both the Avenger 220 cruisers use a telescopic fork with anti-friction bush while a twin shock absorbers do duty at the rear. The braking duties of the Avenger 220 cruisers are handled by a 260mm disc brake at the front and a 130mm drum brake at the rear. A single-channel ABS is offered as standard for the safety of the rider. Both these cruisers feature a speed sensor at the rear.

Specs Royal Enfield Bullet X350 Bajaj Avenger 220 Front suspension Telescopic forks Telescopic forks with anti-friction bush Rear suspension gas-charged shock absorbers with 5-step adjustable preload twin shock absorbers Front brakes 280 mm disc 260mm disc Rear Brakes Drum (153mm) Drum (130mm) ABS Yes / single channel Yes/ Single channel

Royal Enfield Bullet X 350 Vs Bajaj Avenger 220 Price Comparison

The Royal Enfield Bullet X350 is priced at Rs 1,12 lakhs (ex-showroom) while the Bullet ES X350 variant is priced at Rs 1,26 Lakhs (ex-showroom). The Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise and Street variant retails at Rs 1,03 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Bullet X 350 Vs Bajaj Avenger 220 Comparison Verdict

There is no denying the fact that the Royal Enfield Bullet X350 surely will attract the attention of those buyers who always wanted to get their hands on a Royal Enfield. The Bullet X350 like we already mentioned above is almost Rs 9,000 less expensive than the Standard Bullet 350. The motorcycle offers retro styling, comfortable ride quality and the tried and tested 346cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine.

The Bajaj Avenger 220, on the other hand, is a lightweight cruiser that too is quite popular amongst those buyers who wants an entry-level cruiser within a budget. The Bullet X350 is powered by a tried and tested 346cc engine that offers plenty of torque at lower revs while the Avenger 220 offers quicker acceleration and better top speed.