Royal Enfield Bullet Photon Electric Motorcycle Priced In UK At Rs 19 Lakh

Made by Newtown-based Electric Classic Cars, the new Royal Enfield Bullet Photon Electric motorcycle has a sticker price of of £20,000 (approx Rs 19 lakh)

Recently, we informed you about the Royal Enfield Bullet Photon Electric motorcycle that has been developed in the UK. Well, in a new update, the recently unveiled motorcycle has gone on sale in the UK, where it has a sticker price of £20,000 (almost Rs 19 lakh). In comparison, the regular Royal Enfield Bullet costs much lesser in the old continent as it has a sticker price of £4,699 (approx. Rs 4.45 lakh).

These days, most car and bike manufacturers are increasing their focus on the development of electric vehicles. With this, there’s a sudden influx of EVs which promise to change the market dynamics.

Even in India, there are many electric bike startups that have mushroomed in the recent past. However, we’re yet to come across a motorcycle that as much character as a conventional model along with having at least a similar level of practicality.

This is exactly where the Royal Enfield Bullet Photon comes in. To the untrained eye, it looks almost exactly like the regular model with the same classic design and a high retro appeal. However, it’s the EV powertrain that makes all the difference. This motorcycle is built by Newtown-based Electric Classic Cars, which is known for electrifying high-end cars such as Porsche and Maserati.

Their latest project, however, comes with two wheels as they have picked up a Royal Enfield Bullet and replaced its single-cylinder petrol motor with an electric powertrain that churns out a maximum power of 15.6 bhp and a gut wrenching peak torque of 300 Nm. The motorcycle has a range of 130 km and can hit a top speed of 112 kmph.

The chassis and the suspension have been carried over from the regular Royal Enfield Bullet, which means that the motorcycle continues to handle like its regular sibling. While really expensive, the newly launched motorcycle is still cheaper than the Harley-Davidson LiveWire, which costs a whopping £30,000 (approximately Rs 28.4 lakh).