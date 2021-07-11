Royal Enfield Bullet, Meteor, Himalayan, 650 Twins Prices Hiked – Details

Royal Enfield has hiked prices across the range as the Classic 350, Meteor 350, Bullet 350, Himalayan, and 650 Twins have witnessed an increase

Due to the difficult market scenario and rising input costs, two-wheeler manufacturers across the board have announced price hikes. We recently told you about the price hike the Classic 350 has endured as its ex-showroom prices have gone past the Rs. 2 lakh mark for the first time courtesy of the price increase of up to Rs. 8,362.

While the latest prices of Royal Enfield Classic 350 stand at Rs. 1.72 lakh for the base models and Rs. 2.06 lakh, other models in the company’s domestic lineup like the Meteor 350, Bullet 350, Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 and Himalayan have also witnessed an increase in prices. The Meteor 350 is the latest entrant from the brand as it stands in place of the Thunderbird 350.

It currently costs Rs. 1,92,109 for the Fireball, Rs. 1,98,099 for the Stellar and Rs. 2,08,084 for the Supernova variant with an increase of Rs. 7,790, Rs. 8,020 and Rs. 8,405 respectively. The Meteor derives power from a 349 cc single-cylinder OHC engine producing just above 20 horsepower and 27 Nm and it will be used in the upcoming range of 350 cc motorcycles from the brand.

The Himalayan, on the other hand, has seen a minor increase of up to Rs. 4,616. It costs Rs. 2,13,273 for Granite Black and Pine Green colours, Rs. 2,05,784 for Mirage Silver and Gravel Grey, and Rs. 2,09,529 for Lake Blue and Rock Red shades. The 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 carries a sticker tag between Rs. 2,81,518 and Rs. 3,03,620, as the prices have gone up by Rs. 6,486.

The Continental GT 650 costs Rs. 3,06,368 for Dux Deluxe and Ventura Storm, Rs. 2,98,079 for British Racing Green and Rocker Red, and Rs. 3,20,177 for Mr Clean – price hike of up to Rs. 6,809. The prices of the entry-level Bullet 350 KS stand at Rs. 1,58,485 for Bullet Silver and Onyx Black, and Rs. 1,65,754 for Black – increase of up to Rs. 4,979.

The Bullet 350 ES is priced at Rs. 1,82,190 for Jet Black, Regal Red and Royal Blue with an increase of Rs. 5,459. The retro motorcycle maker is expected to launch the new generation Classic 350 next and it will likely be followed by the Cruiser 650, Hunter 350 and other variants from the 650 cc platform allegedly including the Himalayan 650.