Royal Enfield Bullet 350 X Launched – 5 Things To Know

Royal Enfield Bullet X 350, ES-X 350, the latest low-cost models from RE, were recently launched in the country, with the prices starting from Rs. 1.12 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Recently, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 X and ES-X 350 were launched to make the RE range of motorcycles more accessible to the buyers. These are the same low-cost models that were being awaited by many new buyers and motorcycle enthusiasts alike. It may be noted here that Royal Enfield, like almost every other bike manufacturer in the country, has been going through a phase of low sales.

Hence, the recently launched motorcycle can be viewed as an attempt by its company to revive the fast dropping sales. Here are 5 important things to know about the new motorcycle range –

1. Price

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 X range starts at Rs 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model is available in a regular and an electric start-equipped version. On sale for Rs 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom), the latter costs Rs 14,000 more than the base variant. Also, these prices make the new motorcycle roughly Rs 14,000 cheaper than the Bullet Standard model range.

2. Changes

As can be understood simply by looking at the images of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 X, the new model shares a lot of bits with the Bullet series of motorcycles. However, few things do make the new model look different from the donor motorcycle. For example, the bright colour options available on the Bullet 350 X range are reminiscent of the Thunderbird X range.

Also, the winged graphics seen on the fuel tank of the Bullet X gives the bike a classic touch with its post-war era look. On the other hand, the ES-X gets premium 3D badges for an upmarket look. Overall, we feel that while the new motorcycle looks close to the standard Bullet range, the colour treatment, which includes an all-black theme for the cycle parts, helps it enjoy a unique identity.

3. Colours

The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 X range is available with as many as six colour options. Out of these, half are being provided to the buyers of the Bullet X 350, while the other three are on offer on the ES-X 350. The Bullet X 350 is available with – Bullet Silver, Sapphire Blue, and Magic Black colour options. On the other hand, the Bullet ES-X 350 is on sale with Regal Red, Royal Blue and Jet Black paint schemes.

4. Engine specs

As you might have already guessed by now, the Royal Enfield Bullet X 350 and ES-X 350 shares its powertrain with the regular Bullet range. Hence, powering the new motorcycle is the same 346cc single-cylinder engine that goes on to power several other models in the company’s model lineup.

The motor outputs a maximum power of 19.8 bhp along with a peak torque of 28 Nm. This engine comes with a carburettor setup and benefits from the company’s Twinspark technology. The new model line gets disc brakes at front and a drum unit at the rear. Also, the motorcycle features a single-channel ABS along with another important safety feature in the form Rear Wheel Lift-off Protection (RPL).

5. Rivals

As such, the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 X and the Bullet 350 ES-X don’t face direct competition from any motorcycle. However, there are indeed some similarly priced alternatives to the new motorcycle range.

For example, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 can be considered as worthy options in case you need something sharper and more powerful in the same price range. On the other hand, you can look at the Jawa range if you need to have a classic design but don’t want to opt for the new RE model.

Finally, you can even pick the Bullet Std. in case you want the highly-loved classic look without the flashy new paint options. However, you’ll have to shell out a bit more to pick up either the Jawa or the Bullet Std. Hence, you may choose as per your exact needs and budget.