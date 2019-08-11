Royal Enfield Bullet 350 X Explained In Walkaround Video

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 X comes with several cosmetic changes while no mechanical revisions have been made

Our walkaround video of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 X will explain you all the details you need to know about the new and entry-level motorcycle within the lineup. The Bullet X 350 is priced at Rs. 1.12 Lakh (ex-showroom) while the ES-X variant costs Rs. 1.26 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Bullet 350X comes with several updates to distinguish itself from the regular model. Most noticeably, the blackened overall theme is replaced by the chrome bits but the spoked wheels remain intact, unlike the Thunderbird 350 X. The black of the engine is done up in chrome in a similar fashion to the crankcase.

To create more interest among customers, Royal Enfield has added more paint schemes into the mix. Depending on the colours chosen, the insignia, as well as finish on the crankcase, differ in the Bullet 350X. However, the wheels aren’t tubeless as the Bullet X series is cheaper than the standard models.

In the black coloured Bullet X, the Royal Enfield lettering does not have different surrounds as in silver and blue colours. The pinstripes and insignia on the side quarter panel found in the standard Bullet are given a miss as well. The Bullet X does not feature any mechanical changes too.

It uses the same 346 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine from Bullet 350 and it produces a maximum power output of 19.8 horsepower and 28 Nm of peak torque. It is connected to a five-speed transmission. With the steep decline in volume sales for the Classic and Bullet series, the homegrown brand is preparing to introduce next-generation versions of them.

Having already been spied, the 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will have notable cosmetic changes. However, the major changes are in the mechanical department. The engine could get bigger in capacity as well while the power and torque outputs will likely go up as well.

It will be upgraded to meet BSVI emission standards and the engine could be mated to a new six-speed transmission. Moreover, fuel injection technology could also be introduced.