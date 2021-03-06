Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price Hiked, New Price List Inside

The Bullet 350 is Royal Enfield’s entry-level motorcycle, and the bike is currently available in two variants, i.e. Standard and Electric Start

The Bullet 350 is currently Royal Enfield’s most affordable motorcycle offering in the Indian market, and is also one of the best-selling Royal Enfield bikes in the country. The Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer had increased the prices of the said bike last month, and now, the Bullet 350 has received a price hike for the second consecutive month.

When upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission norms, the Bullet 350 was priced at Rs 1.21 lakh. However, after consecutive price hikes, the motorcycle’s base price has now increased to Rs 1.30 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). Take a look at the new price list of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in the table below –

Variant New Price* Old Price* Bullet 350 STD Bullet Silver, Onyx Black Rs 1,30,228 Rs 1,27,094 Black, Forest Green Rs 1,36,502 Rs 1,33,261 Bullet 350 ES Jet Black, Regal Red, Royal Blue Rs 1,46,152 Rs 1,42,705

*All prices, ex-showroom New Delhi

Prior to the latest price hike, the Bullet 350 kick start variant was available at a base price of Rs 1.27 lakh for the Bullet Silver and Onyx Black colours, while the Black and Forest Green paint schemes would set you back by Rs 1.33 lakh. With the price hike in place, the bike with the former two paint schemes is now priced at Rs 1.30 lakh, while the latter two retail at Rs 1,36,502 (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).

On the other hand, the Bullet 350 electric start is available in three paint schemes, namely Jet Black, Regal Red and Royal Blue. This variant of the bike was previously priced at Rs 1,42,705, but will now set you back by Rs 1.46 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi), which means that the price of this variant has been hiked by over Rs 3,000.

No changes have been made to the motorcycle. That said, Royal Enfield currently offers the Bullet 350 with a 346 cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine that belts out 19.1 hp of max power at 5,250 rpm, and has a peak torque output of 28 Nm, which is delivered at 4,000 rpm. The motor is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.