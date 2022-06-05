Royal Enfield & Bajaj Likely Launching New Bikes This Month – Details

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Bajaj Pulsar N160 are expected to go on sale in the second half of this month in the domestic market

Royal Enfield has been working on a slew of new motorcycles for launch in the near future. The Chennai-based manufacturer will reportedly launch the Hunter 350 by the end of this month but no official confirmation has been made by the brand yet. The Hunter 350 will help in strengthening the brand’s 350 cc middleweight portfolio and it will fall in line with the latest Classic and Meteor.

The company introduced the new-gen Classic 350 last year while the Meteor 350 cruiser was launched in late 2020. Both have several commonalities as they are based on a new double-cradle frame and use a 349 cc single-cylinder OHC engine. The same formula will be used on the upcoming Hunter 350, which is expected to be priced at Rs. 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom) range.

The Hunter 350 has been caught testing for several months on public roads and it carries a modern retro styling with a circular halogen headlamp, round-shaped mirrors and an LED tail lamp. It also boasts telescopic front forks, twin rear shocks, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, a semi-digital instrument console, etc.

Bajaj Auto will also reportedly launch the new generation 160 cc naked motorcycle in the form of N160 in the second half of this month in India. The Pulsar N160 has already been spotted testing in its near-production guise and it will likely use a new air-cooled engine. In addition, the design elements are borrowed from the N250 quarter-litre motorcycle introduced late last year.

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 will compete against TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Hero Xtreme 160R and is also expected to get an updated instrument cluster while the pricing could be aggressive as well. The Chakan-based manufacturer also appears to be developing an all-new Pulsar 125 and it could go on sale before the end of this calendar year in India.

The upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Bajaj Pulsar N160 could make a strong statement in their respective segments targeting high volume customers upon arrival.