Royal Enfield August 2021 Sales – Classic, Meteor, Himalayan, Bullet

Royal Enfield recorded YoY negative volume growth of 17.9 per cent in the month of August 2021 as 39,070 units were recorded

Royal Enfield finished as the seventh most sold two-wheeler manufacturer in the month of August 2021 as 39,070 units were recorded against 47,571 units during the same period in 2020 with YoY negative volume growth of 17.9 per cent. The Chennai-based company posted a 2.93 per cent market share with a drop of 0.12 per cent compared to August 2020.

The Classic 350 continued to be on top of the sales charts with 23,453 units as against 34,791 units during the same period last year with a de-growth of 32.5 per cent. The Meteor 350 cruiser was the second most sold motorcycle for the company as 6,381 units were recorded and it acts as a spiritual successor to the Thunderbird 350 since its debut last year.

The Meteor 350 is offered in three variants namely Fireball, Stellar and Supernova and is powered by a revised 349 cc single-cylinder OHC fuel-injected engine delivering 20.2 bhp maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a five-speed transmission. The same powertrain can also be found in the new generation Classic 350.

Royal Enfield Models (YoY) August 2021 Sales August 2020 Sales 1. Classic 350 (-32.5%) 23,453 34,791 2. Meteor 350 (%) 6,381 – 3. Bullet 350 (-49.4%) 3,669 7,257 4. Himalayan (422.6%) 2,770 530 5. Electra 350 (-52.4%) 1,963 4,129 6. Int And Conti 650 (-3.4%) 834 864

Both the motorcycles also share the twin cradle chassis. The new Classic 350 has also been well received amongst customers and its impact on sales numbers could be witnessed in the coming months as the deliveries are underway. The Bullet 350 finished in the third position with 3,669 units as against 7,257 units in August 2020 with a 49.4 per cent YoY drop.

The Himalayan adventure tourer slotted in at fourth with 2,770 unit sales as against 530 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with a healthy YoY increase of 422.6 per cent. A more road-biased version of the Himalayan dubbed the Scram 411 is expected to launch within the next four months in India and it could be priced slightly lower than the Himalayan.

The Bullet Electra 350 was the fifth most sold motorcycle within RE’s portfolio last month as 1,963 units were recorded against 4,129 units during the same period in 2020 with 52.4 per cent negative volume growth. The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 combined to register 834 unit sales against 864 units with 3.4 per cent de-growth.