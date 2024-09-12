Royal Enfield “Art of Motorcycling” Goes Global, Season 4 Announced

Royal Enfield “Art of Motorcycling” returns for season 4, offering artists and enthusiasts a platform to express their passion for motorcycling through diverse art forms

Royal Enfield’s “Art of Motorcycling” returns for season 4 and the initiative provides a platform for artists, designers and creative enthusiasts to express their passion while celebrating the motorcycling lifestyle. This year’s edition extends its global reach by welcoming participants from Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Mexico.

Christened the ‘Y3K edition,’ it revolves around a futuristic theme set in the year 3000 A.D. It invites artists to reimagine the bond between humans, technology and the relentless pursuit of freedom on two wheels. Participants are encouraged to envision a world where motorcycling evolves beyond just a ride, exploring new galactic landscapes, venturing into uncharted terrains, and embarking on unheard-of adventures. This creative challenge taps into futuristic concepts, blending imagination with the timeless spirit of motorcycling.

A key aspect is fostering an inclusive platform where artists, regardless of their experience level, can share their creative ideas with the wider community and present their work to renowned creative minds. In Season 4, this inclusivity expands further, as participants now have the opportunity to submit their designs across four distinct categories, adding to the excitement and range of possibilities under this year’s theme.

They are Gen AI, Digital Art, Handcrafted, and Comic Art – a special category that celebrates the fusion of art and motorcycling through storytelling and illustration. This year, entries will be evaluated by a global panel of judges, supported by regional juries that bring their own diverse expertise and perspectives to the selection process.

The global panel includes Aaquib Wani, an experiential designer who has collaborated with Lollapalooza, India Cricket team, Spotify Rap91 and JSW Olympics ‘24; Debjyoti Saha, a celebrated animation filmmaker and visual storyteller; Haruka Satonaka, a Japanese Manga artist and Varun Gupta, a popular artist and filmmaker.

The regional panels for Royal Enfield’s “Art of Motorcycling” Season 4 feature notable figures such as Mao Gronewold, an art and creative director from Mexico, and Takrit Krutphum, a renowned artist from Thailand. In addition to expert evaluations, the competition will incorporate social polls at both the country and regional levels, allowing the global creative community to actively participate in the decision-making process.

The top eight designs will be rewarded with an all-expenses-paid trip to Royal Enfield’s annual Motoverse community event, where their creations will be showcased on exclusive ‘Art of Motorcycling’ apparel. In addition, the winners will be featured on The Royal Enfield – Ride Pure Podcast, offering them a platform to share their stories, inspirations and passion for motorcycling with a global audience.

In addition to the main prizes, one winner from the Comic Art category will have the chance to collaborate with Royal Enfield on special projects, offering an exciting professional opportunity. Interested participants can register in their preferred category and access the design toolkit by visiting the #ArtOfMotorcycling section on Royal Enfield’s website after 6:00 p.m. today.

Participants can create their unique designs and share them on Instagram, tagging @royalenfield and using the hashtags #ArtOfMotorcycling and #ArtOfMotorcyclingY3K. The deadline for submissions is October 20, with winners set to be announced between November 1 and November 10. Season 4 also brings new categories and exciting rewards, including virtual masterclasses with top design colleges and graffiti activations to inspire and engage the creative community further.