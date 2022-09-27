Royal Enfield 650cc Scrambler Spied For The First Time

Royal Enfield is currently planning to launch many new bikes in the 650cc segment including the Super Meteor 650 Cruiser

After launching many new bikes like the new Hunter 350 and the new Classic 350 in the Indian market, Royal Enfield is now gearing up to launch more powerful and expensive buyers in the country. These new bikes will utilise the same 650cc platform that is offered with the Interceptor 650 and the Continental 650. A new upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc Scrambler was recently spied testing in the country ahead of the launch next year.

From what we know so far, this new RE 650cc scrambler is likely to be called the Royal Enfield Constellation in the Indian and international markets. This new bike is expected to get retro-inspired styling and will be offered with round headlamps, rearview mirror, turn indications and round rear tail lamp.

Just like the present RE 650cc twins, this upcoming 650cc Scrambler will be offered with a dual-pod instrument cluster and a tear-drop-shaped fuel tank. It also gets an upright riding stance with centrally mounted foot pegs and an ergonomic handlebar position.

Unlike the other 650cc Royal Enfield bikes in the country, the test mule of this new 650cc Scrambler featured a single exhaust setup. This swept-up single-exit exhaust will help improve the agility and manoeuvrability of the bike. The test mule also features inverted front forks and a dual shock absorber setup at the rear. In addition to this, it also featured a single-piece saddle, wire-spoke wheels and aggressive side panels.

The braking duties will be handled by a dual-disc brake setup that will come coupled with a dual-channel ABS setup as standard. Powering this new Royal Enfield 650cc Scrambler will be the same 648 cc, parallel-twin motor that churns out a peak power and torque output of 47 bhp and 52 Nm respectively.

We see the same engine being offered with the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. The brand will also utilise a similar powertrain setup with the upcoming RE Super Meteor 650 and the RE Shotgun 650. The official launch timeline and other details about the upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc Scrambler are yet to be shared by the brand.