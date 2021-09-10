Royal Enfield 650cc Cruiser Spotted On Test Alongside Scram 411

Royal Enfield’s upcoming 650cc cruiser was spotted alongside the road-biased version of the Himalayan – Scram 411, giving an idea of its road presence

Royal Enfield has a slew of products in the pipeline for the Indian market. The biggest of all is the 650cc cruiser. It has been making appearance on the internet time and again, with and without camo. Well, we have spotted the prototype over, but this time it was under substantial wraps. The test mule was spotted alongside the upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 411.

In the pictures, the forthcoming cruiser dons a laid back stance for traditional cruiser creds. It gets sweptback handlebars, and the seat height seems to be low. Moreover, the wheelbase appears to be quite long, and the teardrop fuel tank adds to the overall charm.

The tail of the cruiser is masked under the camo, but the twin exhaust mufflers are clearly visible. The suspension duties will be done by upside-down front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. Unlike the Continental 650 and Interceptor 650, the cruiser will ride on a set of alloy wheels. Interestingly, Royal Enfield will use LED lighting elements on its upcoming middle-weight cruiser.

For the most part, the design will be inspired by the KX Bobber Concept that was showcased at the 2018 EICMA show. The front rim will probably be a 19-inch unit, whereas the rear wheel will measure 17-inch in diameter. Powering the cruiser will apparently be a parallel-twin motor that does duties on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental 650 as well.

The motor is fit for dishing out peak power and max torque outputs of 47 Bhp and 57 Nm, respectively. It comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox. With a 270-degree crank, the motor sounds melodious. The 650cc cruiser is reported to go on sale in the Indian market by next year only.

The upcoming cruiser from the Royal Enfield is assumed to be priced in a range of Rs. 3-3.5 lakh, ex-showroom. It will challenge the likes of Kawasaki Vulcan S and the newly-launched Benelli 502C. Apart from this motorcycle, Royal Enfield is also planning to launch a couple of other products in the Indian market, namely Scram 411 and Hunter 350.