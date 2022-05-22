Royal Enfield 650 Twins Register Nearly 67% Sales Growth In April 2022

Last month, Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 logged a combined sales figure of 2,159 units, with a YoY sales growth of 66.98 per cent

Royal Enfield is the most popular premium motorcycle brand in India, with products ranging from 350cc to 650cc in engine capacity. The brand enjoys a cult-like following among enthusiasts. In April, the manufacturer saw a decent sales growth overall, with the largest sales growth seen by its 650cc twins – Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650.

Last month, Royal Enfield managed to sell a total of 2,159 units of its 650 twins in the domestic market. This is a sales growth of 66.98 per cent on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, with 1,293 units sold back in April 2021. In March 2022, the sales figure of the 650 twins stood at 1,226 units, which translates to an increase of 76.10 per cent on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis in April 2022.

Royal Enfield continues to dominate the 650cc segment in the Indian motorcycle market. The manufacturer currently only has two models in its 650 range – Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650. Both motorcycles are nearly identical, with a few cosmetic differences. Also, while Interceptor 650 is a retro-style roadster, with an upright riding position, Continental GT650 is a sporty cafe racer, with a leaned-forward siding position.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650 are both powered by a 648cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine. This powerplant belts out 46.75 PS and 52 Nm of maximum power and torque, respectively. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed sequential gearbox, with a slipper clutch available as standard.

Both the bikes have similar equipment on offer. They get a semi-digital instrument console (with analogue dials for speedo and tacho, and digital screens for all other info), along with halogen lighting all around. The wheels are 18-inch wire-spoked units, with single disc brakes (and dual-channel ABS) on both ends.

Royal Enfield is planning to expand its 650cc range in the Indian market soon. A new 650cc cruiser is expected to launch later this year, under the name ‘Super Meteor 650’. The manufacturer also has Shotgun 650 (production version of the SG650 concept) and Classic 650 in the pipeline, which will likely launch in the coming years.