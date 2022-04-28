Royal Enfield 650 Twins Register 224% Sales Growth In March 2022

In March 2022, Royal Enfield sold a total of 1,226 units of Continental GT650 and Interceptor 650 in India, recording a 224.34 per cent YoY sales growth

The 650cc motorcycle segment continues to be a niche space in the Indian motorcycle market, but Royal Enfield enjoys a relatively strong sales success there. The manufacturer currently has two models in this segment – Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650 – which sold in fairly impressive numbers last month.

In March 2022, Royal Enfield sold a total of 1,226 units of the 650 twins in the Indian market. This is a 224.34 per cent increase on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, with 378 units sold during the same month last year (March 2021). However, the manufacturer had sold 2,469 units of the 650 twins in February 2022, which translates to a Month-on-Month (MoM) sales drop of 50.34 per cent last month.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650 have the same underpinnings, equipment, and powertrain. The only difference between them is the fuel tank and riding ergonomics. Interceptor 650 has a rounded fuel tank, single-piece handlebar, and centre-set footpegs. As for Continental GT 650, it gets a flatter tank, low-set clip-on handlebars, and slightly rear-set footpegs.

Both motorcycles are powered by a 648cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine. This motor is good for a maximum power of 47.65 PS and a peak torque of 52 Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed sequential gearbox, and a slipper clutch is offered as standard here.

The suspension system consists of 41mm conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin coil-over shockers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by single discs on both wheels – 320mm at the front and 240mm at the rear – with dual-channel ABS. In true retro fashion, RE 650 twins get halogen headlights and 18-inch wire-spoked wheels (with tubed tyres).

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is priced from Rs. 2.85 lakh to Rs. 3.10 lakh, while the price of Continental GT650 ranges from Rs. 3.02 lakh to Rs. 3.26 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi). They do not have any direct rivals in the Indian market, although in terms of price, KTM 390 Duke and Kawasaki Ninja 300 come close.